Is Electrode worth using in Pokemon GO?

The evolved form of Voltorb, Electrode has existed in Pokemon GO since the game's release due to it being part of Pokemon's first generation.

As a solo Electric-type Pokemon, Electrode has some hurdles to overcome in battles. Its stats make it a fairly average Pokemon in GO, with its most notable feature being its impressive base speed. However, speed doesn't mean quite what it does in the main line Pokemon games and can't pull Electrode out of mediocrity. However, this doesn't mean Electrode is useless, as the Ball Pokemon has some niche applications in limited Great League PvP cups.

Electrode in Pokemon GO: Where can the Electric-type Pokemon perform well in battle?

Electrode as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although its stats are nothing special in Pokemon GO, Electrode's learnable moves provide it with some utility in special Great League PvP cups such as the Silph Cup and Kanto Cup. By utilizing moves like Volt Switch, Electrode can deal decent damage with its Fast Move and quickly power up Discharge for consistent damage and pressure against opponents.

Furthermore, utilizing moves like Foul Play can give Electrode extended play in limited PvP for Pokemon GO cups thanks to improved type effectiveness against Pokemon it couldn't normally deal super effective damage to.

Depending on the format, Foul Play can be a sneaky addition to surprise Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon, which will likely not expect the move to come from an Electric-type like Electrode.

Outside of limited situations, however, Electrode doesn't amount to much in Pokemon GO battles. Its stats hold it back in PvE raids when compared to other superior Electric-types, though trainers could conceivably still use it for things such as gym attacks and battling Team GO Rocket on occasion. It could be useful in very specific PvE circumstances much like it is in PvP, but it otherwise doesn't pack the punch to move itself out of a niche role.

It's important to note that Pokemon GO is always changing, with Niantic tweaking moves for Pokemon and creating new ways to battle, such as special PvP cups and other events. With that in mind, it's possible that the self-destructing Electrode may be able to carve out a more sizable role for itself in the future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish