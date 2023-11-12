Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023: Schedule, event bonuses, how to progress, and more

Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023 is due to happen in a couple of weeks, with trainers being more likely to encounter Eevee and its Eeveelutions sleeping. The Evolution Pokemon and its various evolutions will have a boosted appearance rate for the event, with lucky players even coming across a shiny variant. The Eevee Week 2023 also provides trainers with a plethora of event bonuses to enjoy.

So, what is the available information about Eevee Week 2023 in the unique Pokemon game?

Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023 schedule

The following schedule has been officially provided by the developers for Eevee Week 2023:

Day 1: Monday, November 20, at 4:00 a.m. to Tuesday, November 21, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 2 (Eevee Day): Tuesday, November 21, at 4:00 a.m. to Wednesday, November 22, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 3: Wednesday, November 22, at 4:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 23, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 4: Thursday, November 23, at 4:00 a.m. to Friday, November 24, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 5: Friday, November 24, at 4:00 a.m. to Saturday, November 25, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 6: Saturday, November 25, at 4.00 a.m. to Sunday, November 26, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 7: Sunday, November 26, at 4:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, at 3:59 a.m.

How to participate and progress in Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023

Players can participate in Eevee Week 2023 by simply launching the app and selecting the "Sleep" button during the aforementioned schedule to start tracking their sleep. For this event, the bonuses will take place in any area of the game.

Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023 event bonuses

The Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023 event bonuses are as follows:

Eevee Day (November 21)

Increased encounter chance for Eevee and its Evolutions during sleep research

during sleep research Many Pokémon of different sleep types will appear during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day.

during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day. Lucky players may encounter a shiny Eevee.

+1,121 bonus sleep points

bonus sleep points Main skills for all helper Pokémon are 1.5 times more likely to be triggered.

Other Days (November 20 and November 22−26)

Increased encounter chance for Eevee and its Evolutions during sleep research

during sleep research A few Pokémon of different sleep types will appear during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day.

during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day. Lucky players may encounter a shiny Eevee.

Main skills for all helper Pokémon are 1.5 times more likely to be triggered.

Pokémon That Are Easier to Encounter Throughout the Event

Much Greater Encounter Chance - Eevee

Eevee Greater Encounter Chance - Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon

Notes

The much greater encounter chance for Eevee applies to all areas.

The greater encounter chance for other Pokémon applies only to the separate areas where each Pokémon appears.

Additional details about Eevee Week 2023 in Pokemon Sleep provided by the developers are as seen below:

[Important] Each day of the Eevee Week event rolls over at 4:00 a.m.

Event bonuses apply only to sleep data tracked within the event period.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked before the event begins and select “Review Later” during the event, event bonuses will not be applied.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event and select “Review Later” after the event has ended, event bonuses will be applied.

You can only receive bonus sleep points once per day. You will not receive bonus sleep points for the second sleep session in a day.

Event bonuses do not apply to sleep tracking during the tutorial.

Event bonuses will be triggered regardless of which site you conduct your sleep research in.

The title will also soon see the induction of Onix and Steelix in the mix for trainers to meet.