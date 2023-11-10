Pokemon Sleep will welcome Onix and Steelix this November. Both critters will make their debuts in the game, and players can encounter them through sound naps. These Pocket Monsters will only be available when you have a Slumberring sleep type. Dozing and Snoozing trainers must embrace a new sleep habit for Onix and Steelix.

This article will explore the release of Onix and Steelix, their sleep types and styles, designated areas, and more.

When will Onix and Steelix debut in Pokemon Sleep

Onix and Steelix release date (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

Onix and Steelix are making their Pokemon Sleep debut on November 14, 2023, at 3 pm local time. The Rock Snake and Iron-Snake Pokemon have a Slumbering sleep type. They will appear when players wake up from a long sleep session. So, any chance of encountering them will require you to match your sleep type with theirs. The more you sleep from November 14 onwards, the more chances you have to find them.

Niantic and Select Button developers are thanking all sleepyheads for the research they have conducted. As a reward, the company will release Onix and Steelix in Taupe Hollow, an island where you will be researching to help the Professor. And the only way to support him is by sleeping for at least eight hours.

Although the Slumbering sleep type is necessary to encounter them, there are a few facets you must take note of. Making noise while sleeping may decrease your likelihood of encountering these critters. Though they are not guaranteed to spawn in your first sleep session, they may be found afterward. Sleeping still without making movement or sound will help you initiate the encounter. So, the suggestion to get Onix and Steelix would be to sleep soundly.

Pokemon Sleep: Onix and Steelix all Sleep Types

As of this writing, the company has revealed the following details regarding a few Sleep Styles.

Onix Sleep Style (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

Here is a list of Onix's Sleep Styles.

Spiral Sleep Lurching Sleep Tunneling Sleep

Steelix Sleep Style (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

Here is the list of Steelix's Sleep Styles.

Spiral Sleep Lurching Sleep Tunneling Sleep

Notably, you must wait for the debut date to learn more about their Sleep Styles in Pokemon Sleep.

Pokemon Sleep: Onix and Steelix possible evolution method

Possbile evolution of Steelix and Onix (Image via Nianitc/SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

The developers might introduce a new item to trigger Onix's evolution. Going by the traditional method of Pokemon games, the critter needs to hold a Metal Coat to evolve into Steelix. The same item can be expected to debut along with these creatures.

If the speculation proves correct, you will see a traditional evolution process. You must also use the Linking Cord and feed Onix 80 Candies to evolve it into Steelix.