Pokemon Sword and Shield guide: How to grab Ash's Lucario for free

A steady stream of Ash's Pokemon has been added to Pokemon Sword and Shield by the team behind the popular franchise. Players have already gotten their hands on Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, and Sirfetch'd, with the latter being added in a week ago.

Delivering the final blow (Image via Pokémon Journeys: The Series)

Players will now have the option to add to their roster one of the most beloved Pokemon in the series, Ash's Lucario. This is especially true since Ash defeated Cynthia at the Masters Tournament in the anime, with his Lucario managing to defeat a Dynamaxed Togekiss and Garchomp to win the match.

So, how can fans get the iconic Fighting/Steel Pokemon for their own team in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Players can now get Ash's Lucario for free on Pokemon Sword and Shield

To get Ash's Lucario, players need to have a unique code that is shared when the Pokemon anime airs in Japan. This week's code will net fans the Pokemon, along with a set of excellent moves and abilities that will surely benefit the trainer in battles.

Code: HAD0UW0CATCH

Runs until September 29th 2022



The procedure for procuring Ash's Lucario in the game is pretty simple and players can do it rather quickly. The steps are as follows:

Launch Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch

Press X to bring up menu at the opening screen

After that, choose the Mystery Gift feature

Allow the game and the Nintendo Switch to access internet features

Choose the option "Get a Mystery Gift"

Select the option to Get with Code/Password

Enter the code - HAD0UW0CATCH

Confirm the process and redeem the Pokemon

Following this, Ash's Lucario will be waiting for players in a Pokemon Storage Box if the current party does not have any space. Players can retrieve it from there and place it on their active roster.

Lucario will come at Level 80 with the ability of Inner Focus and an ID number of 200412. The likely movesets for this Pokemon will include Aura Sphere, Bullet Punch, Reversal, and Steel Beam. Pokemon Sword and Shield players will surely love the first two abilities, which are excellent offensive options and quite powerful in taking down opponents.

Aura Sphere is a powerful Fighting-type move that is described as 'an attack that never misses'. Bullet Punch is a Steel-type move with a priority of +1, which means that it always goes first unless there are any other moves with higher priority. Fans recently saw both abilities being used by Lucario during Ash's fight against Cynthia.

Ash's Lucario has a Serious nature, which neither raises nor lowers any stats. The Pokemon will be available to be claimed with this code until September 29 and players should make a mental note to not miss getting their hands on the powerful Fighting-type Pokemon that defeated Cynthia and her infamous Garchomp.

Pokemon Sword and Shield heralded Generation VIII in the long-running popular franchise and was released for the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. The next iteration of the mainline series is set to be Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will be released later this year on November 18.

