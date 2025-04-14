Pokemon TCG Pocket players discuss issues with current state of Pack Points

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a unique form of in-game currency called pack points. These points are collected as a result of opening card packs. In theory, this should let players craft a card they might need in exchange for the requisite points. However, pack points can only be used on cards from the same pack. For instance, pack points from a Genetic Apex deck cannot be used to craft a card from Shining Revelry.

Redditor u/Lbt1213 highlighted this fact in a post. They point out that, as pack points are not universal, they actually discourage players from spending real-world money on in-game gold in Pokemon TCG Pocket. They even state that they will stop after reaching 1250 pack points, as further spending would be a waste.

Most of the replies to this post echoed similar sentiments. The general consensus seemed to be leaning towards making pack points universal in Pokemon TCG Pocket. For instance, u/0v049 had this to say in response.

"100% terrible idea that pack points aren't universal it hella discourages staying in packs past getting ◇ staples"

Redditor u/iplayfortnitebadly suggested that the older packs could get a discount after the release of each new expansion as an alternative.

"They just need to put discounts on pack points needed for old packs. If that 1250 went down by 200 each new expansion and stopped at 500 you’d keep opening them and would mean new people could get the good Magneton etc easier."

u/bleucheez perhaps offered the most sobering take of all. They point out that moderate spenders like the original poster are not the target of free-to-play games like Pokemon TCG Pocket. Instead, their main targets were players who spend a lot of money on such games, i.e., players collectively referred to as whales.

"I don't think rational value-conscious moderate spenders is where these companies are focusing their efforts. They have extracted most of the value they are getting out of you and aren't concerned about getting that last bit if it means compromising on how they're going to milk the addicted whales dry."

What are pack points in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Genetic Apex packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pack points are in-game currency in Pokemon TCG Pocket. When players consume stamina to open packs, they acquire pack points. They can use these points to craft a card of their choice. These pack points are not universal, making getting older cards difficult for players. It forces them to open older packs for the points to craft one or two useful cards instead of focusing on newer packs.

