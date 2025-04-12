5 Trainer Cards that Pokemon TCG Pocket should introduce

Pokemon TCG Pocket has several amazing Trainer Cards that have helped develop the meta. However, there are several Trainer cards from the original Pokemon Trading Card Game that have yet to make their way into the mobile game. Perhaps these cards couldn't be reworked for a shorter format, or they were tested and found to be too overwhelming.

In this article, we will go over five Trainer cards from the original TCG that should be introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Trainer Cards that should be introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Xerosic

Xerosic in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerosic is a Supporter card that can discard a Pokemon Tool or a Special Energy attached to any Pokemon card in play. While Special Energy doesn't exist in TCG Pocket yet, Pokemon Tools have been introduced. Adding Xerosic would be a counter to opposing Rocky Helmets or Giant Capes.

2) Switch

Switch in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cards like X Speed and Leaf lower the Retreat Cost of the Active Pokemon. This makes switching it out from a disadvantageous position easier. However, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has a card better suited for this purpose. In fact, it has existed since the beginning of the game.

Switch allows players to swap out their Active Pokemon for a Benched Pokemon. This lets the Active Pokemon keep their attached energy in case it needs to re-enter battle later.

3) Skyla

Skyla in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skyla could be a useful card for 18 Trainer TCG Pocket decks. In the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Skyla is a Supporter Card that lets you withdraw any Trainer Card you need from their decks. The only caveat is that the card has to be revealed to opponents.

As 18 Trainer decks rely heavily on the type of Trainer Cards drawn at any given moment, being able to search for the right card would give the needed edge. This would make Skyla an excellent addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

4) VS Seeker

VS Seeker in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

VS Seeker is one of the best cards in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. It's an Item Card that lets players return a discarded Supporter card to their hands. This essentially lets savvy players utilize their Supporter cards more than once.

For example, imagine you used Irida to heal your Pokemon this turn, you can then use VS Seeker to retrieve her for the next turn. This will allow you to use Irida to heal off any damage next turn as well.

5) Lysandre

Lysandre in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lysandre was one of the top cards in the Pokemon Trading Card Game to the point where every deck had a copy or two. This Supporter swaps out the opponent's Active Pokemon for any of their mons on the Bench. Doing so allows eliminating either an already weakened Pokemon or a powerful creature before it's fully set up.

Cards like Sabrina and Cyrus already allow switching out the opponent's Pokemon to an extent. But Lysandre not only allows the player to choose, unlike Sabrina, it also doesn't require any pre-existing conditions like Cyrus.

