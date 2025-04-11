"Cant wait for when they add this tool": Pokemon TCG Pocket player highlights a potential counter to current meta

As the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve, players are always on the lookout for tools and mechanics that could shift the tide of battle. The dominance of chip damage strategies like Darkrai ex, Druddigon’s Rough Skin, and Rocky Helmet has sparked discussions around viable counters. Recently, one Redditor reignited an old favorite from the traditional TCG: Leftovers.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket simplifies many aspects of the full Trading Card Game, its player base remains just as strategic and passionate. With fewer HP to work with, balancing healing mechanics becomes even more crucial.

Still, the idea of Leftovers healing per turn offers a new angle on countering chip-heavy decks, potentially transforming the way players approach the current meta.

Reddit user u/Spezzy_Mint sparked the conversation by expressing their excitement:

“Can’t wait for when they add this tool to Pocket"

Their post reflects a growing sentiment in the community: the need for a universal countermeasure against persistent chip damage. In the meta current, Darkrai ex deals 20 damage whenever a Darkness Energy is attached, Druddigon punishes attackers with its Rough Skin, and Rocky Helmet returns 20 damage to attackers, creating a punishing loop for any aggressive deck.

Leftovers has previously appeared in the full TCG as a Pokemon Tool, healing 20 damage from the attached Pokemon at the end of each turn. However, players in the Pocket community pointed out that direct implementation without tweaks could cause balance issues due to the smaller HP pools in this format.

Redditor u/Umicil noted that Pocket cards generally have about half the HP of their traditional counterparts.

"If they add something like that it would likely heal 10 per turn, not 20. Lots of cards in the paper TCG have twice the HP as they do in this version. I know Rocky Helmet does 20 per turn, but the opponent can play around it by not attacking directly. This would heal 20 hp every turn with absolutely no cost and no way to stop it."

u/External_Orange_1188 offered a deep dive into balance theory.

Comment byu/Spezzy_Mint from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

These small restrictions could keep the card powerful without breaking the meta.

Adding to the discussion, u/Truly_Organic floated a different approach:

"How about making it heal 10 damage each time the holder is damaged? Would effectively reduce the chip damage of the likes of Druddigon and Darkrai by half!"

This would directly reduce the effectiveness of chip damage sources like Druddigon and Darkrai, halving their impact and giving players more breathing room.

Meanwhile, u/PapaBeer642 reminded the community that attaching a Tool card always carries a cost.

Comment byu/Spezzy_Mint from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

In a game where One-Hit Knockouts (OHKOs) are prevalent, even healing 20 per turn might not be enough to swing a match, while 10 HP could offer a safer and more balanced solution.

Leftovers in Pokemon TCG Pocket: A tool that could tip the scales

Leftovers' cards as seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introducing Leftovers as a Tool in Pokemon TCG Pocket could be the counterbalance the current chip-heavy meta needs. Whether it heals 10 or 20 HP per turn, the presence of a passive healing mechanic would offer new deck-building possibilities and shift how players approach the ever-present threat of Darkrai ex, Druddigon, and Rocky Helmet setups.

Given the game's streamlined nature, it’s likely that if Leftovers does arrive, it will be with adjusted mechanics — possibly a 10 HP per turn heal or with added conditions. But even in a nerfed form, the tool would fill a strategic gap and give players more options to survive chip damage barrages.

As speculation builds and balance debates rage on, one thing is clear: if and when Leftovers is added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, it could very well redefine the game’s tempo and open the door for a more diverse set of viable strategies.

