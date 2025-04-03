Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign: Everything you need to know

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign is set to arrive in the game as a limited-time event. This special feature gives players a rare opportunity to preview a card during the Wonder Picks selection. Running from April 3, 2025, to April 10, 2025, the campaign allows trainers to make more informed choices when selecting cards.

If you're interested in optimizing your collections or decks, this event might be a real game-changer. Knowing how the Sneak Peek feature functions will enable you to optimize its use. Here's all you need to know about this upcoming campaign.

What is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign?

How the Sneak Peek Campaign looks like in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign is an event that enhances the Wonder Pick system by allowing you to preview one hidden card before making your final selection. In a standard Wonder Pick, you choose from a set of five shuffled cards taken from a booster pack that was opened by another player.

The cards are flipped over, making the selection process purely random. However, with the Sneak Peek feature, you can view one of these hidden cards before deciding whether to claim it or pick another one.

How does the Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign work?

During the campaign period (April 3–April 10, 2025), some Wonder Picks will include the Sneak Peek function.

When you open an eligible Wonder Pick, you will be given the chance to preview one of the face-down cards before finalizing your selection.

Remember, this feature will only be available for select Wonder Picks, so not every Wonder Pick attempt will offer the Sneak Peek option.

If you like the card you reveal, you can confirm your choice and claim it.

If the revealed card isn’t what you were hoping for, you can still take a chance on one of the other shuffled cards.

The Sneak Peek feature does not require any additional currency or resources to use.

Why should you take advantage of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign?

The event increases your chances of getting the card you want (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign significantly increases your chances of securing a valuable or desired card from the Wonder Pick selection. Since you can preview a card before making your choice, it reduces the element of complete randomness, allowing for a more strategic approach to collecting rare or useful cards.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Sneak Peek Campaign offers players a fresh and exciting way to engage with Wonder Picks. With the ability to preview a card before committing to a selection, trainers will have a better chance of getting the cards they truly want.

Mark your calendars and start taking advantage of the Sneak Peek feature from April 3 to April 10, 2025.

