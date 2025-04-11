5 Pokemon Tools that Pokemon TCG Pocket should introduce

Pokemon TCG Pocket has brought fast-paced battles and beautiful card designs to mobile phones around the world. But while its streamlined gameplay makes it perfect for mobile, the decent pool of cards leaves room for more strategic depth.

Ad

One area that still feels underdeveloped is the selection of held items, or Tools. These can change the outcome of a match when timed right, adding complexity and nuance to your deck.

Introducing a few classic Tools from the mainline Pokemon TCG could diversify strategies, boost underused decks, and offer new ways to counter dominant plays. Here are five Tools that would make excellent additions to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Pokemon Tools that should be added

1) Sitrus Berry

Ad

Trending

Sitrus Berry card that has been seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Healing is a limited but powerful mechanic in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Sitrus Berry could provide a fresh option, restoring 30 damage instantly when attached to a Pokemon or when 30 HP is missing.

Ad

Much like Lum Berry, it would be a one-time use item, discarded after activation. The inclusion of Sitrus Berry would support stall and sustain-focused decks, making them more viable in the current fast-paced meta.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

2) Lucky Egg

A look at the Lucky Egg card from the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the mainline TCG, Lucky Egg helps recover momentum by letting players draw seven cards after the attached Pokemon is knocked out. However, since TCG Pocket restricts deck size to 20 cards, drawing seven might be excessive.

Ad

A balanced version could allow players to draw up to three or four cards instead. This would reward tactical sacrifices and help them recover from major losses without overpowering the effect.

Also read: Best cards in Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

3) Exp. Share

Exp. Share card that has been seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Energy management is a huge part of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Exp. Share could allow you to preserve energy by transferring one Energy from a knocked out Pokemon to another on your bench.

Ad

This Tool encourages efficient energy use and could greatly benefit decks built around evolution or energy-heavy attackers. Its synergy with existing strategies makes it a natural fit for the current meta.

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

4) Poison Barb

A look at the Poison Barb card that has been seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Status effects are fun to play in TCG Pocket, and Poison Barb can enhance that gameplay. When a Pokemon holding this Tool takes damage, the attacking Pokemon becomes Poisoned, even if the original holder is Knocked Out.

Ad

This expands the creative use in almost any deck and the reach of chip damage-based strategies, letting players deal more damage.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

5) Focus Band

Focus Band card that has been seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Focus Band is a potential game-changer. If a Pokemon holding it is Knocked Out, flip a coin — if heads, it survives with 10 HP instead. Then, the item is discarded. This simple yet powerful mechanic can flip the flow of battle, denying an opponent a crucial KO.

Ad

Focus Band would be a valuable counter to high-damage and One-Hit Knock Out strategies, giving players a lifeline and encouraging more creative and unpredictable plays.

Also read: How to get shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP

These Tools aren't just nostalgic additions — they could reshape how battles unfold in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Whether you're building a high-risk deck or a long-game strategy, the right Tool could be the piece you're missing.

Ad

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨