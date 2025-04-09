Pokemon TCG Pocket player reveals an in-game secret challenge and emblem reward

Pokemon TCG Pocket is no stranger to rewarding dedicated players through well-documented achievements and in-game milestones. However, the game also harbors a few secret challenges — bonuses that aren't directly mentioned but are discovered by determined fans.

These hidden tasks usually require players to go beyond the usual grind, and some of them come with exclusive rewards.

In the past, players have been surprised with unique collectibles like the immersive Mew card for completing the Genetic Apex set or the emblem featuring the three legendary birds: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for acquiring all Rainbow Bird cards.

Now, a new emblem tied to the fan-favorite Pokemon Gholdengo has surfaced, thanks to Redditor u/maxmaytho who revealed this latest secret in a post.

“I got the Gholdengo emblem today,”

They believe that this might be the most intense hidden challenge in the game so far. To unlock this emblem, players must collect 99 copies of Gimmighoul, Gholdengo’s pre-evolution. Once completed, they earn the right to showcase a shiny Gholdengo emblem on their profile—an exclusive mark of extreme dedication or perhaps extreme spending.

According to u/maxmaytho, reaching the 99-card milestone was no small feat. They spent roughly $200, used 875 hourglasses, and then relied on pack points to finish the job.

u/Friendly-Loaf prompted the expenditure discussion raising questions about the cost-efficiency and accessibility of such a secret achievement.

u/Muhahahahaz highlighted that while using pack points is a legitimate strategy, many players may be hesitant to spend such a valuable resource on a single emblem.

"Ohhhhh… Pack points, of course. We’ll, I don’t think there’s any way I’m wasting my own pack points on this, but I guess that’s one way of doing it lol"

However, not everyone agreed on this being the only approach, as u/Genesis13 pointed out an alternative method.

Since the game tracks how many times a card has been acquired rather than if it’s still in your inventory, this method could significantly reduce the financial burden.

Further adding to the discussion, u/joesvx broke down the trading strategy's cost.

Still, it is a hefty price for a cosmetic reward.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gholdengo emblem: A badge of honor or pay-to-flex?

The Gholdengo emblem has stirred the community, not just due to its exclusivity but because it’s another example of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s layered reward system. While the emblem is a visual flex, it also shines a light on the game’s evolving economy, where grind, patience, or spending can all play a role in progression.

Ultimately, this secret emblem serves as a reminder of how deep Pokemon TCG Pocket’s challenge system goes. Whether you're collecting cards the traditional way, waiting for trade options, or pouring in resources to grab limited-time goals, the game rewards persistence in unexpected ways.

For now, those lucky enough — or determined enough — to flaunt the Gholdengo emblem will be turning heads in the community. And who knows what other secret emblems might be hiding in plain sight, just waiting for someone like u/maxmaytho to uncover them.

