Pokemon Unite Cinderace guide: Best items, moveset, builds, and more

Cinderace is often the first character many players think of when it comes to late-game powerhouses in Pokemon UNITE. Much like Garchomp and Gardevoir, Cinderace has the potential to carry games once it reaches its final form, but this comes at the cost of it being incredibly vulnerable in the early game.

This sort of gameplay can attract many players looking for a challenge. Since the Pokemon is somewhat difficult to master, this gives gamers more opportunities to discover the different strategies that can be used to best secure a late-game advantage over their opponents. These types of Pokemon are often referred to as "Hyper Carries."

Having the power to carry a game can be a bit overwhelming for new players. With this in mind, it is recommended that users look into how they can play their Hyper Carry in a MOBA before running head-first into a ranked match of Pokemon UNITE.

Playing Cinderace in Pokemon UNITE: Everything to know

Cinderace is an excellent jack-of-all-trades pick in Pokemon Unite. The Pokemon can go to any path, but it may be best to play the center area when starting out. This way, newbies can experiment with all of Cinderace's abilities to find out which moveset works the best for their playstyle. As they grow more comfortable, they should branch out to other paths.

Cinderace excels at dueling. It is a ranged attacker with dash abilities, so it's great at closing gaps during early skirmishes as well as executing weak enemies who barely escape from team fights. With this in mind, having an eye on the map at all times can put players at a massive advantage even if they are not playing center.

For Cinderace's held items, it's best to choose those that increase physical power. The Attack Weight, Muscle Band, and Buddy Barrier for defense are usually the best bet for gamers looking to make plays with Cinderace in Pokemon UNITE. For a battle item, taking the Eject Button is never a bad option as it gives Cinderace another short dash.

When it comes to Cinderace's moveset, it's a good idea to maximize its movement potential by taking Blaze Kick and Flame Charge. This is useful for giving Cinderace the most dashes it can possibly have, which will work great for closing gaps in skirmishes. Blaze Kick is also capable of initiating fights with a strong burst of damage.

Cinderace works best against opponents like defenders who will have a difficult time either escaping Cinderace's barrage of attacks or who can be easily kited around. Snorlax, Crustle, and Slowbro are all great examples of this matchup. However, characters that can deal a high amount of burst damage to Cinderace, like Gengar and Absol, should be avoided.

Overall, Cinderace is a high-skill, high-reward character in Pokemon UNITE. It may take a few games to get the basics down, but it will be worth the effort once players start to carry every game they play. Those who are interested in becoming a Cinderace main should be aware of the character's extremely vulnerable early game and avoid taking unnecessary fights at the start of a match.

