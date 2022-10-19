Pokemon Unite Clefable guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Season 11 of Pokemon Unite has only just begun, but Tencent and The Pokemon Company have already ushered in a new Unite License for Clefable.

Known in the Pokedex as the Fairy Pokemon, Clefable has a melee-based support role in Unite Battles and can be quite fun to use.

Best placed in the bottom lane to assist its fellow teammates, Clefable benefits from early evolution and move powerups. It can heavily disrupt opponents with its versatile movesets. Additionally, moves like Moonlight allow the Pokemon to heal its comrades.

For optimal gameplay, trainers will want to utilize the best build and items to make Clefable really shine in its role. Although the creature can only be obtained via gems at the moment, it will be purchasable with Aeos Coins beginning on October 20, 2022.

Focusing on Clefable's support capabilities is ideal for maximizing its success in Pokemon Unite

Clefable's in-game model in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are certain movesets and items that aspiring Clefable mains should prioritize for the Fairy Pokemon's build.

While many different combinations of items and moves are viable, prioritizing Clefable's support capabilities is ideal for it to succeed. With a maximum support build, Pokemon Unite trainers should be able to heal their team while disrupting opponents quite nicely.

Support-focused Clefable build

Moveset - Moonlight + Gravity

- Moonlight + Gravity Battle Item - X Speed or Eject Button

- X Speed or Eject Button Held Items - Exp. Share, Focus Band, Wise Glasses

- Exp. Share, Focus Band, Wise Glasses Boost Emblems - Four green emblems, five black emblems, one emblem of any color. Prioritize increasing HP, Special Attack, and Movement Speed stats. Feel free to reduce Attack and Critical Hit Rate stats.

Utilizing this build, Clefable can effectively keep its teammates in lane in Pokemon Unite Battles. It can do so by using Moonlight empowered by Wise Glasses.

Exp. Share helps Clefable augment the experience gains of its fellow team members, allowing them to gain experience quickly and level up faster. Meanwhile, Focus Band increases Clefable's overall durability, keeping it from being taken down easily in teamfights or ganks.

However, healing isn't Clefable's only purpose in Pokemon Unite, as Gravity allows it to slow down enemy pursuers. This move is not only an excellent way to secure knockouts for your teammates, but it can also deter jungle Pokemon coming into lane to gank or keep stragglers from escaping teamfights.

Gravity will have to be used tactically, but Clefable's low learning curve should make it clear when the move is best used. If players need some extra speed, they can activate X Speed as an escape mechanism or a chasedown aid.

For Boost Emblems, Pokemon Unite trainers will want to prioritize green and black emblems that enhance Clefable's HP, Special Attack, and Movement Speed.

Green emblems provide a Special Attack boost to enhance healing, while black emblems can reduce cooldown times. Top emblem picks include Venusaur, Vileplume, Venonat, Venomoth, Zubat, Grimer, and Gengar.

Though Clefable can be played in other ways in Pokemon Unite, this build ensures that it performs its primary functions of healing and crowd control efficiently.

Trainers are, of course, welcome to tweak the build to better suit their playstyle. However, going all-in on the creature's support role should give players an excellent place to start.

