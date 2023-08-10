Pokemon Unite codes August 2023: Active codes, how to redeem, and more

Pokemon Unite players can access free in-game content through secret codes. These codes provide players, especially newcomers to the game, a chance to try out different heroes, which might help them figure out their playstyle or understand a new hero. The list of available codes is always changing. While some of them expire in a month's time, others can last much longer.

Pokemon Unite codes can give players access to heroes they have not unlocked yet or currency to help them purchase new licenses. Finding these codes can be difficult sometimes owing to their 'secretive' nature.

This guide makes your life easier as it gives you all the redeemable codes for August 2023.

What codes can you redeem in Pokemon Unite in August 2023?

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite



Enter code "2NDANNIVERSARY", and you'll receive Rental Licenses and Platinum Boost Emblems for Mew and Mewtwo!



*Code expires August 31 at 4:59pm PT The #UNITE2nd Anniversary continues!Enter code "2NDANNIVERSARY", and you'll receive Rental Licenses and Platinum Boost Emblems for Mew and Mewtwo! #PokemonUNITE *Code expires August 31 at 4:59pm PT pic.twitter.com/8cNvvlvk5J

The following codes are available to be redeemed in the Pokemon franchise's multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title in August 2023:

2NDANNIVERSARY – Three-day Mew trial, three-day Mewtwo trial, platinum Mew boost emblem, platinum Mewtwo boost emblem (new)

– Three-day Mew trial, three-day Mewtwo trial, platinum Mew boost emblem, platinum Mewtwo boost emblem (new) UNITE2ND815 – One-day Cinderace trial, three-day Tuxedo Style holowear trial

– One-day Cinderace trial, three-day Tuxedo Style holowear trial THANKYOUFOR100MM – Gold emblem box, 1,000 Aeos coins

– Gold emblem box, 1,000 Aeos coins UNITE1STKR – Glaceon trial, battle point boost, max-grade trial card, Blissey set rental.

The first code is the latest addition to Pokemon Unite, which recently completed its two-year anniversary. With the 2NDANNIVERSARY code, players can try out Mewtwo as well as Mew for three days before they decide to purchase the license with Aeos Coins.

UNITE2ND815, the second code, allows players to try out Cinderace, which is one of the best attackers in the game. It also gives them limited access to the Tuxedo Style skin for the character.

The third code, THANKYOUFOR100MM, will reward players with 1,000 Aeos Coins. Aeos Coins are one of the in-game currencies available in the game. Players can use these to unlock new licenses.

Players who wish to try out Glaceon before getting the license should redeem the UNITE1STKR code. This will not only let you try out the Ice-type Eeveelution but also give you a battle point boost, max-grade trial card, and Blissey set rental.

How to redeem codes in Pokemon Unite

The following steps have to be fulfilled in order to unlock codes in Pokemon Unite:

Step 1: Go to the Events section of the main menu. This can be found above the shopping basket icon on the lower right side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the Gift Exchange section in this menu.

Step 3: At the bottom of the page, you will see a button that says "Exchange." Click on it to get to the final step.

Step 4: Enter the code you wish to redeem. Once you confirm your choices, you can reap the benefits associated with the code.

Please note that you can redeem each of these codes only once per account. Moreover, they will stop working after their expiry date.