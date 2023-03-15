Pokemon Unite Goodra: Release date, revealed movesets, and more

Some important information about the next addition to Pokemon Unite's roster just surfaced. As many players know, the next creature to make its way to the Aeos region is the Pseudo-Legendary from the Kalos region, Goodra. Following a recent upload on the game's official YouTube channel, the Pocket Monster's official release date has been confirmed.

With the announcement of Goodra's release in Pokemon Unite, other information regarding the creature has surfaced. What do we know about the latest addition to the MOBA's playable roster, and how will it impact the rest of the cast?

Everything to know about Goodra in Pokemon Unite

Goodra as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Goodra will be coming to Pokemon Unite's live servers on March 16, 2023. Unlike the last new creature, Zacian, it has not been confirmed whether players will be able to acquire Goodra's Unite License for free. With this being the case, players who want to add this Pocket Monster to their roster should start saving their currency.

Goodra is a melee defender. It excels at close-quarter fights, thanks to its large health pool as well as its array of displacement abilities and sustain. Many players don't focus on the Pocket Monster's ability to recharge lost health in different ways when analyzing its potential. However, this could be what makes it one of the best creatures in the game when it releases.

There are two ways of restoring Goodra's health in Pokemon Unite independent of its teammates. Dragon Pulse restores a slight amount of health when it hits a target. Meanwhile, Right as Rain, Goodra's Unite move, seems to be a copy of Dr. Mundo's ultimate from League of Legends. It gradually restores the creature's health and buffs its attacks.

One aspect of Goodra's kit that many trainers should look forward to is the unreal amount of displacement and crowd control it holds.

Acid Spray marks the target it hits, and if Goodra strikes them with an attack, they get knocked up for a short time. However, the real winner seems to be Power Whip, as it gives Goodra the ability to stun and pull enemies into it for the rest of its team to finish off. It is quite similar to Blitzcrank from League of Legends.

One of Goodra's shortcomings is that it must be evolved twice before reaching its maximum potential. Much like fellow pseudo-Legendaries in Pokemon Unite, Garchomp and Dragonite, Goodra must sit through a tedious and cautious early game before it can become the full tank monster that it is registered as.

Considering all these factors, Goodra is a promising candidate on Pokemon Unite's roster. Being a tank that excels at displacing the enemy team, it may see the most success as a supportive pick alongside damage carries on the bottom path. However, this could change when the creature debuts on live servers.

