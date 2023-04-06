Pokemon Unite Zacian guide (April 2023): Best movesets, builds, items, and more

One of the many aspects of Pokemon Unite that keeps players coming back is the ever-expanding roster of playable characters. Zacian, the Legendary Pokemon from the Galar region, is one of the newest creatures to arrive in the game.

One of the guardians of the Galar region, Zacian wields a powerful sword capable of slicing through any opponent that crosses it. Toting some interesting mechanics, the Pocket Monster is a character that players either love or hate. However, since many new trainers may have gotten its Unite License for free, many may be tempted to give the creature a try.

As many experienced players are aware, Pokemon Unite is a much different game from other titles in the franchise. The MOBA genre is notoriously tricky for a lot of players, so having any leg-up when it comes to game knowledge can be a massive help.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about building and playing Zacian in Pokemon Unite

Official artwork for Zacian in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a character in Pokemon Unite before they consider purchasing them is their recommended role.

Zacian has the highest win rate in the jungle or center area, thanks to some of the aspects of its kit. With high burst damage and a dash in Play Rough, the Pocket Monster is a great ambushing character without the downsides of other similar picks.

A lot of other junglers in Pokemon Unite fit into the Speedster category. Speedsters are typically the assassins of the game's roster due to their high mobility and large quantities of burst damage. However, they have notable weaknesses to crowd control and are incredibly fragile.

Zacian does not have the weaknesses that every other character with its playstyle does, making it better. The Pocket Monster also has a relatively easy combo to learn since it only requires the use of two moves in a set order. This makes the creature easy to play with low risks but high rewards.

Zacian does not require an evolution to reach a power spike. This can make a good player incredibly oppressive in the lower ranks.

Zacian's only downside is that it cannot carry three held items into a battle. The Pokemon will have a special held item, the Rusted Sword, by default. This item provides no effects or stat increases. It just seems to be an item that the creature is forced to hold to help balance out its high base stats and overall damage output.

For an optimal build, players should learn the moves Play Rough and Sacred Sword. These moves provide Zacian with a dash, crowd control, and a massive amount of area damage output.

For the other two items that can be added to Zacian's loadout, players should choose Attack Weight and Muscle Band with the X Speed.

