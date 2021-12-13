Pokemon YouTuber shows fans the easiest way to catch shinies in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon YouTuber Sabian recently put on a clinic on how to shiny hunt in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The majority of Sabian’s content is focused around shiny Pokemon. While he is also a skilled nuzlocker who’s done runs of incredibly difficult games (Emerald Kaizo, for example), he has very unique tidbits of advice on shiny hunting that won’t be found on the average guide.

Pokemon YouTuber Sabian gives several underrated shiny hunting tips

Surprisingly, Sabian was able to get the Poke Radar with only 5 badges acquired. It’s somewhat been accepted that trainers will need to beat the Elite Four before getting the National Dex and Poke Radar, but Sabian got the National Dex from Professor Rowan without becoming Sinnoh League Champion.

He did, however, have to see all of the Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex. To complete this with only 5 badges, he had friends trade him the remaining Pokemon that he hadn’t seen up to that point in the game.

One very interesting strategy that Sabian used was having a fainted Pokemon in the front of his party with an ability that helps catch wild Pokemon (in this case, a Raichu with Static).

There are five abilities that attract a certain type of Pokemon to the trainer when roaming the wild. Those abilities are as follows:

Static (attracts Electric-type Pokemon)

Storm Drain (attracts Water-type Pokemon)

Harvest (attracts Grass-type Pokemon)

Flash Fire (attracts Fire-type Pokemon)

Magnet Pull (attracts Steel-type Pokemon)

Due to its Magnet Pull ability, Magnezone is good to have when catching Steel-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If a Pokemon with one of these abilities is in the front of the party, but fainted, the ability will still activate. Therefore, a trainer could place one of these Pokemon in front of another Pokemon with the move False Swipe to make finding and catching a particular Pokemon much easier.

Most shiny hunting guides suggest continuing the chain until 40. Sabian, however, prefers to continue the chain until 39. This is because at 39 encounters, the shiny odds become 1 in 200. This is similar to the max odds of older games like the original Diamond and Pearl.

At 40, the shiny odds become 1 in 99 (which is fantastic by comparison). For Sabian, though, it’s not worth the 7% risk of breaking the chain.

In the video, Sabian was able to catch a shiny Mareep. What he did was, after the 39th encounter, he simply kept walking until he found the shiny patch of grass. This is why carrying Repels is important: a trainer can simply spam Repels and roam the grass until they find this shiny patch.

It’s important to note that, if any trainers want to use this strategy before beating the Elite Four like Sabian did, they will be missing the chain counter that Professor Oak gives in Ramanas Park. Trainers should only do this if they are comfortable with manually counting encounters.

