How to catch a shiny Dwebble in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, it can be hard to distinguish a shiny Dwebble from a normal one. Players that desire the alternatively-colored Pokemon are curious how to catch it in the mobile game.

Dwebble is a dual Rock/Bug-type Pocket Monster that evolves into Crustle when fed enough species candies. Pokemon GO trainers will have a better chance than ever before to catch a shiny Dwebble on June 1st when the Pokemon will be featured in a Spotlight Hour event.

This article will guide players on how to catch a shiny Dwebble by taking full advantage of the upcoming event.

It's that time again, Trainers! ⏰



Here's the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June!

Shiny Dwebble has better odds of spawning during Pokemon GO's upcoming Spotlight Hour event

Shiny Dwebble hunters will have their greatest opportunity yet on June 1st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. As the featured Spotlight Hour Pokemon, Dwebble's spawn rate will increase dramatically during the event.

More encounters with the Bug/Rock-type Pocket Monster means better odds of trainers coming across their shiny form. In Pokemon GO, it's impossible to tell if a Pokemon is shiny until one clicks on it and attempts to catch it.

That's why it's crucial for shiny Dwebble hunters to catch every one of the species they see. Additionally, it's a good idea to catch every single Dwebble because this Pokemon's shiny version is particularly hard to spot.

Normal and shiny Dwebble's evolution in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In the picture above, the normal Dwebble evolutionary line is shown on top, and the shiny form's is on the bottom. One can see that the shiny is only a slightly lighter shade than regular Dwebble. Of course, the difference is much more noticeable once the Pokemon is evolved into Crustle.

Here are some additional tips for catching the shiny during the next Spotlight Hour:

A trainer will know if they've encountered shiny Dwebble if their screen flashes stars when attempting to catch it.

Stock up on Pokeballs prior to the event.

Make room in Pokemon inventory, so there's plenty of room for multiple Dwebbles.

Catch every species of Pokemon during the hour-long event, as every catch will reward double XP.

Save Pinap berries to use once the event starts and use them on Dwebbles. This will garner more species candies that can be used to evolve and Power Up the Pokemon.

Pokemon GO players that desire to add shiny Dwebble into their collections will want to be sure to highlight June 1st on their schedules.

Trainers, we'll be holding a Special Weekend event with selected partners on May 29–30! Some bonuses will be available worldwide, even for Trainers without a ticket.

