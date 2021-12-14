PokeTuber goes over the weakest Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

PokeTuber Mystic Umbreon recently gave a breakdown of the worst Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Anyone who’s seen Mystic Umbreon’s content before knows that the YouTuber likes to upload rankings. Previously, Mystic Umbreon did a ranking of the weakest Pokemon in general. As it turns out, many selections from that ranking would reappear in this new video.

Which Pokemon are weakest in the Generation IV remakes?

One Pokemon who made to the list has a tough time in any game it’s in, not just the Generation IV remakes, is Magcargo. The evolution of Slugma, Magcargo has the very sad type combination of Fire and Rock.

This means that it’s double weak to both Water and Ground moves. Unfortunately for Magcargo, the Sinnoh region is filled with Gastrodon, Garchomp, Hippowdon, Floatzel, Quagsire, and dozens of other Pokemon that would do 4x effective moves against it.

Another Pokemon who made the Mystic Umbreon's list, albeit it was only at number 10, is Shedinja. This Pokemon was probably as strong as it ever was in Generation VIII due to Heavy Duty Boots. This item allowed Shedinja to be immune to Stealth Rocks and other entry hazards.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, though, Heavy Duty Boots are not present. This means that Spikes, Toxic Spikes, Stealth Rocks, etc., all can KO Shedinja the moment it enters battle. That’s aside from already getting one hit KO’ed by Burn, Toxic, Hail, and Sandstorm chip damage.

Magcargo has a very poor typing (Image via Wallpapers Cave)

Mystic Umbreon was very vocal about being frustrated at the number 2 selection on the list, Luvdisc. This Generation III Water-type simply has very little going for it.

One might think that a Pokemon with the Swift Swim ability would be a great offensive tool. Since Luvdisc has only 40 Special Attack and 30 Attack, it would barely tickle opposing Pokemon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite these shortcomings, though, the number 1 slot still went to Unown. It’s naturally quite hard for a Pokemon to be viable when it only learns one move. 72 base Special Attack isn’t the worst stat in the world, but Hidden Power (Unown’s only move) only has 60 base power.

Edited by R. Elahi