5 popular shiny Pokemon still missing from Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO continues to add shiny variants to new and existing Pocket Monsters, but there's still plenty of work to be done. In fact, many of the most beloved shiny variants are still missing from the mobile title. There are still dozens that have yet to appear, and it may be quite sometime before Niantic catches up and fills in the gaps.

Regardless, it's no secret that plenty of Pokemon GO players have some preferences as to which shiny variants they'd like to see in the mobile title in the immediate future. Time will tell to see if the developer hears them out in turn.

As Pokemon GO progresses this year, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most popular shinies that are still absent. Keep in mind that those examined won't include Pocket Monsters that haven't been added to the game yet.

Five of the most popular shinies that are still missing in Pokemon GO

1) Phantump/Trevenant

Shiny Phantump and Trevenant remain two of the most coveted Ghost-types of their kind (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantump is a very appreciated Grass/Ghost-type creature in Pokemon GO due to its cuteness and ability to evolve into the powerful Trevenant. The two species' shiny variants are also highly desired, as they swap their brown/green color schemes for a pale white and red palette for their barked bodies and leaves.

With Halloween slowly but surely arriving, a prime opportunity to release the shiny variants for both Phantump and Trevenant is approaching. Their inclusion would certainly sweeten the pot for trainers who are on the fence about playing during the holiday.

2) Salandit/Salazzle

Salandit and Salazzle are already rare in Pokemon GO, and their shinies may be even more so (Image via Game Freak)

It's already pretty difficult for Pokemon GO trainers to get their hands on a Salandit via egg hatching and even trickier to acquire a female one that is capable of evolving into Salazzle. This is before factoring in the prospect of the two species receiving shiny variants, which would likely be incredibly tough to get.

Be that as it may, snagging a shiny female Salandit and evolving it would likely be a point of pride for plenty of Pokemon GO players. Acquiring such a rare shiny Salazzle would be a great feather in any trainer's proverbial cap.

3) Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet

The shiny Alola region starters have remained elusive in Pokemon GO (Image via Torontomaplebros/Reddit)

The Season of Alola came and went quite some time ago, but the Alola region's starter creatures still don't have their shiny forms. The same can be said for many creatures from the region, but the starter trio of Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet are among the most popular Pocket Monsters of their generation.

It's unclear as to when Niantic may include these three species' shiny variants, but trainers certainly agree that their addition to the mobile title is pretty long overdue.

4) Zorua/Zoroark

Zorua and Zoroark are tough to obtain and still don't have their shinies (Image via PIMPNITE/YouTube)

Zorua and Zoroark have been a part of GO since October 2022, but the shapeshifting Pocket Monsters still don't have their shinies in the game. Moreover, Hisuian Zorua/Zoroark have yet to be included in the mobile title at all, while other Hisui region creatures have already been introduced.

Regardless, finding a hidden Zorua in the wild is already a task in and of itself. Imagine fans' excitement when they can find a shiny in the wild.

5) Zacian/Zamazenta

Galar's mascot legendaries remain shiny-less in Pokemon GO as of August 2023 (Image via Game Freak)

Zacian and Zamazenta, Galar's legendary defenders, have been available in Niantic's mobile title for some time in their Hero of Many Battles form. Be that as it may, the two mascots for Pokemon Sword and Shield still haven't seen any shiny inclusions despite their high popularity.

Before Niantic includes the Crowned Sword/Shield forms for the Hero Duo, it may not be a bad idea to add their shinies and give players even more reasons to seek out these powerful Pocket Monsters.