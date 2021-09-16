What are Psyduck's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

With the release of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief and Psychic Spectacular, Psyduck has come to the attention of fans and players once again as it has been added as a 1-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

For beginner players, 1-star Raids are a good way to ease themselves into Pokemon GO's Raid Battles and to learn more about how they work.

Some players looking to catch a Psyduck to either add to their collection or to use competitively may be unaware of the best method to do that. Some new players may not even know what type of Pokemon Psyduck is weak to.

Psyduck's Weaknesses and Counters in Pokemon GO

Official Artwork for Psyduck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Psyduck is that it is a Water-type Pokemon. Water-type Pokemon are weak to Grass and Electric-type attacks. Pokemon like Venusaur or Raichu are great options to bring as they have access to a lot of those types of moves and receive a boost to attacks of those types.

Water-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Fire, Rock, and Ground-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Camerupt or Magcargo should not be brought to this fight due to both of their types being weak to water.

While Pokemon like Zekrom or Thundurus are going to be the best choices for this Raid Battle, these are Pokemon that were only available for a limited time in Pokemon GO, so not a lot of players have them.

Pokemon like Jolteon are great options and are easily accessible. To get a Jolteon, players only need an Eevee named Sparky and 25 Eevee candies. This is a guaranteed way to get a Jolteon whenever players evolve their Eevee rather than leaving it up to chance.

Other Electric-type Pokemon like Manectric, Raichu, or even Plusle or Minun will carry players through this Raid Battle if they have a high enough combat power.

For Grass-type Pokemon, Pokemon like Gloom or Weepinbell are great choices due to their power and availability in Pokemon GO. Their Grass-type moves are super effective against Psyduck.

If the players can evolve them into Vileplume, Bellossom, or Victreebel, these will do even better in battle but are not required.

Also, Venusaur is a great option for players who chose Bulbasaur when they started their Pokemon GO profile. While Bulbasaur is uncommon in the wild, players can simply set Bulbasaur as their Buddy Pokemon and walk with it to gain candies.

Also Read

For higher leveled players, 1-star Raid Battles are nothing more than a way to spend a Remote Raid Pass and are barely worth getting out of the house for. For stronger Pokemon GO players who still want to take on the raid, it can be done without help from another player with strong enough Pokemon.

Pokemon with a combat power of 1,400 and a type advantage should be fine for this battle, but there is no reason not to bring their strongest Pokemon.

Edited by R. Elahi