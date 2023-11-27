Ranking 10 strongest Sinnoh Pokemon 

Sinnoh is home to some of the most diverse Pokemon in the franchise. New evolution stones, branched evolutions, and more were introduced in this region during Gen IV. Plenty of powerful Pocket Monsters debuted in that generation, with some being considered the strongest in the franchise.

In our list, we will try to avoid legendary and mythical Pokemon as much as we can. Legendaries overpower the metagame most of the time. So, if we leave them out of the list, some of the non-legendary beasts will have a fair chance.

In this article, we will walk you through the ten strongest Pocket Monsters from the Sinnoh region.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

10 strongest Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

10) Mamoswine

Mamoswine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mamoswine is a brutal behemoth that is an improvement over its predecessor in every way imaginable. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl introduced some new evolutions for beasts that really needed them, and Mamoswine is one of the best examples of them.

Mamoswine is a huge mammoth-pig hybrid and packs a serious punch. With dual Ice and Ground typing, it has near-perfect elemental typing coverage and access to some of the best moves in the game.

Mamoswine has an Attack stat of 130. However, the Defense stat is not impressive, sitting at 80. This low Defense makes Mamoswine a bit squishy. As a result, it is at #10 on this list.

9) Bronzong

Bronzong in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bronzong is a defensive Pokemon with an interesting Psychic and Steel typing. This gives Bronzong the ability to resist nine out of the 18 elemental typings in the series, making it one of the least favorite creatures to go up against.

For a lot of the pocket monsters in the series, you can often snipe their weaknesses, but you cannot do so in the case of this beast. You will have to come up with a strategy to stand a chance against Bronzong.

Even though Bronzong looks really promising, it has a terrible speed stat of 33. Due to this lack of agility, it languishes at #9.

8) Purugly

Purrugly in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even if you are a dog lover, you will grow to love this cat in the Pokemon games. Purugly’s main selling point is its impressive agility.

While it might not have the best stats, this is a very fast critter that is Normal-type. It has a speed stat of 112, and you could even say it is faster than Latios and Latias. Purugly also has decent Attack and Defense stats to help you utilize its incredible agility in the game.

However, the Special Attack (64) and Special Defense (59) stats of this creature are somehow lower compared to the base Attack (82) and base Defense (64) stat. As a result, it sits lower on this list.

7) Drapion

Drapion in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drapion is a strong physical attacker with impressive base attack and defense stats of 90 and 110, respectively. With a speed stat of 95, Drapion’s agility is commendable, too.

You will come across a lot of unique dual typings, but there is something about Drapion that really makes it stand out. With a dual Poison and Dark-type combination, it has only one weakness – Ground-type beasts.

Besides its competitive prowess, Drapion has an intimidating design. Drapion's low Special Attack and Special Defense of 60 and 75, respectively, make it sit at #7 on this list.

6) Infernape

Infernape in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape is a Fire and Fighting-type ape-like Pocket Monster. Its design seems influenced by the character of Monkey King from The Journey to the West story. You can link the two thanks to Infernape’s fiery crown and the golden ornaments on its body.

Besides having an amazing design, Infernape is also the best starter beast that you can choose for your journey in the fourth-generation game, as there are only six other Fire-type beasts in total.

The Fighting-type gives Infernape additional advantages over a lot of the Gyms and an Elite Four member. With a close-to-perfect balance between Special Attack and Special Defense, you can teach some of the best moves to Infernape, depending on what it needs.

5) Garchomp

Garchomp in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You might be surprised to see Garchomp in fifth place. It just goes to show how good Sinnoh Pokemon are. The Mega Evolution of this Pocket Monster is worse than the regular version, as it gets a reduced speed stat. The 102 speed stat with a 130 base attack on Garchomp is better than a 92 and 170 on the Mega variant.

Garchomp has solid moves to back up its impressive stats. It is also a versatile beast. You can use it for various roles and give it a wide array of Held Items like Choice Scarf, Rocky Helmet, or Salac Berries.

Garchomp is a strong pseudo-legendary beast you can run in your competitive team. Its high Attack stat of 130 and substantial bulk puts Garchomp at #5 on this list.

4) Weavile

Weavile in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since its release in Diamond and Pearl, Weavile has been one of the strongest creatures in the franchise. Not only is it amazing in the game, but Weavile is amazing in the competitive scene as well.

With a Dark and Ice-type combination and the stats to do justice to its strong moveset, Weavile is one beast that will never let you down if you know what you are doing.

Generation IV gave massive viability to Sneasel. Not only did it get a strong evolution, but it benefitted from the Physical/Special split, making it a top competitor.

Weavile is one of the best Dark-type attackers in the meta. With a speed stat of 125, a base attack of 120, and access to moves like Ice Shard, this creature has earned a respectable spot on this list.

3) Gliscor

Gliscor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though Gliscor has been popularized greatly in the fifth generation, it was introduced in Gen IV. You are bound to run into this creature in most of your OU matches.

With a build that runs Toxic Orb, Protect, Toxic, and Substitute, you have a solid damage-dealing beast that recovers its HP over time. You toxic-stall your enemy with Toxic and then heal yourself with the Toxic Orb. This allows Gliscor to earn a podium finish on this list.

2) Magnezone

Magnezone in the main series (Image via TPC)

If you know the kind of work this magnet can put in, you will know why we have ranked it so high on the list. Analytic, along with a Special Attack stat of 130, makes it deadly despite its slow speed stat of 60.

If you run Magnezone with Analytic and Choice Specs, you are in for a joy ride. Timing your attacks properly, you will definitely be on a swooping spree. A Special Attack stat of 130 and a Defense stat of 115 make Magnezone one of the best monsters and worthy of the #2 spot.

1) Mega Lucario

Mega Lucario in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Out of all the Mega Evolutions that Sinnoh has to offer, we feel that Mega Lucario is one of the best, if not the best. Versatility and sheer power put this Pokemon in the #1 spot on this list.

This Mega Evolution has a solid moveset and great overall stats, making it a top contender in the current meta.

Swords Dance, along with Lucarionite, works wonders when used with Mega Lucario. It is a fast beast, and if you use Swords Dance on the switch, you are in for a treat.