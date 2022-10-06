Ranking 5 most powerful Pokemon that Ash faced in the anime

Running strong for over 20 seasons, fans of the Pokemon anime have grown attached to watching Ash Ketchum explore the wide and ever-expanding world of with his trusty partner, Pikachu. While our iconic protagonist has always come out on top, there have been a few choice opponents who have given the hero a run for his money.

With all the different opponents Ash has battled in his journey to become the Pokemon master, there are bound to be a few obstacles that have left a lasting impression on him. He does not have a perfect battling record, given that he did not win his first League Championship until the Alola season.

So which of his opponents have stuck out from the rest and left an impression in the hearts of anime fans?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ash's 5 strongest opponents from Pokemon anime

5) Paul's Drapion

Paul's Drapion as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans of the anime's Sinnoh arc will know Paul as Ash's rival and a notoriously cruel trainer. He is known for his habit of catching pocket monsters and releasing them after he deems them too weak for his team. This led to Ash catching Paul's abandoned Chimchar, who eventually became his best performing teammate, Infernape.

However, in the episode Familiarity Breeds Strategy, Ash battled against Paul during the Lily of the Valley conference. Despite having the lead initially, everything changed once Paul sent out Drapion as it proceeded to wipe through Ash's Torterra, Staraptor, and Buizel.

This intense scene of skill and power was aired over three episodes, showing just how seriously both trainers took this competitive standoff. Ironically, thanks to Paul's abandoned Infernape, Ash managed to emerge victorious in this battle. After it, the former approached the hero to tell him that he supposes Infernape is a strong Pokemon, apologizing in his own egdy way.

4) Anabel's Alakazam

Anabel's Alakazam as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fight between Ash and Frontier Brain Anabel was one of the most unique in the arc. With Anabel having the capability to communicate telepathically with her Alakazam, Ash had little time to react to her commands. With the chips stacked against him, he was under a lot of pressure for this 3-on-3 battle.

This led to Alakazam outshowing and taking out Ash's Tauros and Corphish by utilizing its tremendous psychokinetic abilities. While it was ultimately bested by Pikachu, the battle was lost after Anabel followed up with her Metagross, who made quick work of the electric mouse.

3) Flint's Infernape

Ash's Pikachu and Flint's Infernape clashing attacks in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In an attempt to reignite Volkner's passion for battling, Flint of Sinnoh's Elite Four, his best friend, and Ash decided to have a 3-on-3 battle to show the distraught Gym Leader how invigorating the sport can be. However, only one of Flint's team members, his trusty Infernape, ended up taking part in the fight.

Instead of an interesting competition, Ash sent his Buizel, Pikachu, and Infernape into a slaughter as all three of his team members were quickly taken down. While he may have initially assumed he had the advantage with his Buizel, he was quickly shown up after clashing its Aqua Jet with Infernape's Flare Blitz.

Ash's own Infernape was bested by Flint's after a contest of Mach Punches. The latter's Infernape evaded every hit Ash's tried to dish out before decimating it with one Mach Punch. Ash's Pikachu was later taken down after a clash between its Volt Tackle and Infernape's Thunder Punch.

2) Tobias' Darkrai

Tobias' Darkrai as it is seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The battle against Mr. Action Replay, Tobias' Darkrai takes the number two spot on the list. Taking out Ash's Torkoal, Gible, Heracross, and almost besting his Sceptile, Tobias' Darkrai had the capability to absolutely wipe the floor, thanks to its ability to put Ash's team members to sleep.

This left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers as they were forced to watch Ash's team of powerful Pokemon being put to sleep. To make matters even more insulting, Tobias' Darkrai restored the damage it endured thanks to its use of the move Dream Eater, which drains the energy of sleeping targets.

However, using sheer willpower to overcome Darkrai's Dark Void attack, Sceptile finished it with a Leaf Blade. As many viewers know, Tobias followed up Darkrai with a Latios, who proceeded to cleave through Ash's remaining Pokemon, winning the trainer the Lily of the Valley conference.

1) Jeanette's Bellsprout

An interesting choice at face value, Ash's battle with Jeanette's Bellsprout will forever go down in franchise history as one of the strangest moments to come from the anime's earlier seasons. The final Pokemon of Jeanette Fisher, Bellsprout was an absolute menace that never really lost because of a skill difference.

After taking out Ash's Bulbasaur in a display of brutal strength without even taking a hit, Bellsprout still had the energy to dodge every attack Pikachu could dish out. In a scene still looked upon fondly by fans to this day, it proceeded to knock out Ash's electric mouse in a single Vine-Whip kick to the head.

In the final round against Ash's Muk, Bellsprout fought valiently with a collage of martial arts techniques, even going as heavy-duty as to judo-throw Muk, a creature that weighs over eight times its own body weight. Sensing its opponent's potential, Muk then subdued the vicious plant by flopping down on top of it until it stopped moving.

A cheap shot for sure, but nevertheless, Muk's sheer girth won Ash the fight against Jeanette. While there have been entries on this list that have resulted in Ash losing important battles, no opponent was capable of taking down his trusty partner in one shot quite like Jeanette's Bellsprout.

