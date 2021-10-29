Top 5 rarest Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

Sadly, some of the best Pokemon to catch are the hardest to find.

Throughout Pokemon's history, there have always been Pokemon with some ridiculous low spawn rates. Generation III fans may remember scouring the wild for that 4% chance of finding Ralts. In particular, Generation IV has many Pokemon with either really low catch rates or simply odd requirements.

Which Sinnoh Pokemon are the hardest to find?

5) Beldum

Beldum evolves into the powerhouse known as Metagross (Image via Game Freak)

This Pokemon is so rare, it can’t even be encountered before the trainer has beaten the Pokemon League. After receiving the National Pokedex, the trainer can head over to Sandgem Town and look for the house of the Professor’s assistant (Dawn/Lucas).

There is a chance that their sister will tell the trainer about a swarm of Beldum appearing on Route 228. The trainer will have a 40% chance of finding a Beldum in the wild after using this method.

4) Spiritomb

Spiritomb has a unique typing of Ghost and Dark (Image via Game Freak)

Spiritomb isn’t necessarily hard to find, it’s just incredibly tedious to get an encounter with. Spiritomb always rests in the Hallowed Tower. To get it, players will need to find an Odd Leystone and place it in the tower.

That’s only half of it, though. Afterwards, trainers will need to go into the Underground with their local wireless connection and talk to other players not once, not twice, but 32 times. After all that work, trainers can go back to the Hallowed Tower and finally fight Spiritomb.

3) Regigias

Regigigas is the fourth Regi introduced in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are several Pokemon from Generation IV that simply cannot be found anymore because they’re locked behind an expired event (Arceus, Shayamin, Darkrai). Of these Pokemon, though, Regigigas is the only one that can still be caught.

To do so, though, the trainer will need all three other Regis. So, if any trainer is lucky enough to have held onto their GBA copy of Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire or Emerald, they can catch the three Regis and transfer them into their Genereation IV game to get a shot a catching Regigigas.

2) Munchlax

Munchlax evolves into Snorlax (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only trainers with lots of patience are going to have what it takes to catch this Pokemon. There are 21 Honey trees in the Sinnoh region. Of these, only four of them have a Munchlax in them. These four trees totally depend on what the player’s trainer ID is, so it’s not even the same 4 trees in every playthrough.

Once the player finds one of these special Munchlax trees, they have to spread some Honey on the tree and wait for six hours. After all of that, the trainer will finally earn the ultimate prize of a 1% chance of finding Munchlax. This process will take most trainers weeks to complete.

1) Feebas

Feebas is about as hard to catch in Sinnoh as it was in Hoenn. Feebas is located in the basement of Mt. Coronet. For reference, it's the level covered in fog. Trainers will need to head to Celestic Town and head left to enter Mt. Coronet.

Then, of the 400 tiles of water that are in the pool of this room, four of them may have a Feebas. Those four are also completely random, and the trainers can't search each tile from day to day. They need to find Feebas within 24 hours.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

