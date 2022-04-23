Ranking Regi trio from Pokemon Emerald

The Regi trio serves a unique niche in Pokemon history.

While most other Legendaries are known for their offensive prowess, these Legendary titans are known for their defense. Regirock specializes in Defense; Regice also possesses an impressive defense stat, while Registeel is a mixture of both. However, they have several other aspects that affect their actual performance in battle.

Which Legendary titan Pokemon is the best?

3) Regice

Regice is a strong Special Defense stat of 200 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a special defender can be nice in any game. It’s always great to take a hit from the Alakazams and Gengars running around. Regice, though, doesn’t fit this role well.

This is primarily due to its typing, as Ice is one of the worst defensive typings in the game. It doesn’t resist any other type (other than itself), so it will still be taking neutral hits from the majority of opponents it will face.

The Ice typing is more offensive, with Ice Beam spam being a reasonably effective strategy. While 100 base Special Attack is undoubtedly decent, trainers will get better mileage from using Walrein or Tentacruel as an Ice Beam spammer.

2) Regirock

Regirock gets a very valuable tool in Curse (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may seem on the surface that Regirock is “just like Regice, only defense.” When considering movepools and typing, though, it ends up with a much better performance.

Rock isn’t much of a great defensive typing either, but it can at least take hits from Fire-types, Normal-types, and Flying-types. Many common Pokemon are Normal and Flying, so trainers might get more usage from Regirock as a defender.

What really puts Regirock over Regice, though, is moveset. It actually has a decent attacking set since it gets access to Curse, which boosts Defense and Attack simultaneously. Due to Regirock’s high natural Defense stat, it will also have a tremendously powerful Body Press.

1) Registeel

Even though all three of the Regis have great defensive stats, Registeel has the best defense in the game: the Steel typing. This is especially valuable in Generation III, when there were no Fairies to keep the Dragons in check.

Registeel also ends up being just as tanky as the other Regis, with 150 base stats in each defensive stat. Registeel also has access to Iron Defense, which can make a powerful Body Press. It lacks some of the offensive prowess that Regirock has, but it makes up for it with utility.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

