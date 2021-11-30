Can Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The Legendary Titans of Generation III have recently returned to the spotlight in Pokemon GO. That has motivated shiny hunters to set out yet again to catch the powerful trio.

Regirock, like its counterparts, has a shiny form available in Pokemon GO. This form provides it with a more saturated brown appearance compared to its normal look.

The portions of its body that are slate gray turn dark brown, while its secondary body portions keep their original color. Except for Registeel's shiny form, it's the farthest departure in appearance for any of the titans, as Regice's shiny form doesn't change all that much from its original incarnation.

Pokemon GO: Obtaining Regirock's shiny form

Each member of the Legendary Titans alongside their shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

At the moment, the best bet Pokemon GO trainers will have at obtaining a shiny Regirock will be taking the Pokemon on as a raid boss. The Regi trio isn't known to appear in the wild, and their appearance chances as research rewards, for the most part, are equally as slim.

The good news is that Regirock, Regice, and Registeel appear as raid bosses with some regularity compared to other Legendary Pokemon.

Unfortunately, the timed nature of raid bosses this powerful means that trainers who miss out on Regirock at one point will likely have to wait until the Pokemon reappears. Trading is another option, but swapping a Legendary and shiny Pokemon can carry a massive Stardust cost for many players who aren't exactly inundated with nearby Pokemon to rack up the currency from.

Fortunately for Pokemon GO users, Regirock is one of the more accessible members of the trio to take on during raids. With a total of five elemental weaknesses, including Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type Pokemon/moves, Regirock shouldn't be as difficult to defeat in raids when compared to Regice and Registeel.

It does retain an impressively high defense stat, so bringing along fellow trainers using the right counters is also prudent. The faster trainers take on and defeat the Rock-type titan, the better rewards they'll receive and more Premier balls they'll have at their disposal to catch that potential shiny.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When catching a shiny Legendary Pokemon like Regirock, it comes down to persistence. Keep raiding trainers, as Pokemon GO can't keep those elusive shiny forms away forever.

Edited by Ravi Iyer