25 new moves coming in Pokemon Legends Arceus

It appears as though trainers will have access to new attacks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This game is very close to coming out, releasing on January 28. It promises to feature elements never before seen in the franchise, with an emphasis on catching and research as opposed to battling. Among these changes will be new moves that appear to have some interesting capabilities.

Brand new attacks to learn in upcoming Pokemon title

Below is a list of the 25 new attacks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus according to Centro Leaks with additional information from a thread on Smogon.

Dire Claw: user swipes at the target with claws. This move has a raised critical hit rate and can leave the enemy poisoned, paralyzed or sleepy.

Psyshield Bash: User cloaks itself in psychic energy and lunges at the enemy. This move has a chance to raise defensive stats.

Power Shift: User swaps offensive and defensive stats. It’s similar to Power Trick.

Stone Axe: User swings at target with Stone Axes. This move has a raised critical hit rate and leaves splinters that deal passive damage after the move is used.

Mystical Power: This is a boosting move that raises offensive stats for Pokemon that excel in offense, and defensive stats for those that excel in defense.

Stone Axe will be in Kleavor's movepool (Image via Game Freak)

Raging Fury: User becomes enraged and sends out flames at the enemy. The user then becomes fixated on this move, likely meaning it will use it again for a few turns.

Wave Crash: The user of this move becomes cloaked in water before slamming the enemy. The user will take recoil damage afterwards as well as raises the user’s action speed.

Chloroblast: The user propels its amassed chlorophyll at the target. Afterwards, the user takes 50% damage and has lowered action speed.

Mountain Gale: The user throws large chunks of ice with potential to make the target flinch.

Victory Dance: User performs victorious dance which raises offensive and defensive stats as well as increasing damage dealt by 50%.

Headlong Rush: User charges into target. After, user get defensive stats lowered, similarly to Close Combat.

Barb Barrage: User sprays many toxic barbs at the enemy. It may poison the target, and the move has damage doubled if the target is already inflicted with a status condition.

Esper Wing: This move slashes the target with wings imbued with aura. It has a raised critical hit rate and raises user’s action speed.

Bitter Malice: The user attacks target with deep-seeded hate. This may leave target with frostbite, and doubles in power if target has a status condition.

Shelter: The user hardens its skin, raising defensive stats and lowers the accuracy of incoming moves.

Triple Arrows: The user hits the enemy with an axe kick before firing three arrows. This move both raises the user’s critical hit ratio and lowers the target’s defensive stats.

Basculegion will be a new evolution for Basculin (Image via Game Freak)

Infernal Parade: The user throws a series of fireballs at the enemy. It may leave the target burned, and it will have double power if the target is already inflicted with status.

Ceaseless Edge: The user slashes the target with a shell blade. It has a raised critical hit ratio and will leave behind splinters that will damage the opponent for several turns.

Springtide Storm: User wraps the target with winds of love and hate. The effects of the move change upon which form Enamorus is in.

Bleakwind Storm: The user shoots a fiercely cold wind at the opposing Pokemon, potentially giving it frostbite.

Wildbolt Storm: The user summons a viscous storm that damages the opponent with lightning and wind. The opposing Pokemon may be paralyzed from this move.

Sandsear Storm: User attacks the opponent with a mix of wind and hot sand. This may leave the target Pokemon burned.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider