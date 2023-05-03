Can Genesect with Shock Drive be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With the newest content rotation for Pokemon GO, players finally have the chance to battle the Mythical Pokemon from the Unova region, Genesect. This beloved Pokemon will only be available for one week during the month of May, so players will need to act fast to add it to their collection.

While most trainers will be happy to have a new creature, some players may feel tempted to hunt down Genesect in its rare shiny variant. As experienced trainers will know, Shiny Pokemon are the most beloved forms in the franchise due to their unique color pallets and rarity.

As a lot of experienced Pokemon GO shiny hunters will know, only some of the creatures that can be found in the mobile game are available in shiny variants. Because of this, players will need to do their research before committing to the hunt for Shiny Genesect.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed on Niantic's roadmap for the month of May that Shiny Genesect will be available for players to catch in the mobile game. However, finding one can be quite a challenge since the base odds of doing so are quite slim.

Tips for finding Shiny Genesect in Pokemon GO

Since Shiny Genesect can only be found through Raid Battles, players may need to complete multiple before they have the chance to catch the Pokemon in its shiny form. Thankfully, in the event that they do encounter a Shiny Genesect through these Raid Battles, players will be guaranteed to catch it, granted that they land one of their Premier Balls.

This means that a shiny hunt for Shiny Genesect will be a constant grind of 5-Star Raid Battles. While this seems difficult at first, Wednesday, May 3, will bring the Genesect Raid Hour, giving players time to grind as many Raid Battles as they can handle in hopes of finding a Shiny Genesect in Pokemon GO.

Grinding Raid Battles for a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a long and drawn-out process that many players just aren't cut out for. However, it has become much easier for those with the time and resources to do so, thanks to Niantic implementing Campfire into the app, allowing players to easily find other trainers to grind raids with.

Securing Raid Passes for repeated Raid Battle attempts can get a bit expensive, considering that Niantic just doubled the price of Raid Passes purchased through the store. Players can also stockpile up to three free Raid Passes that can be found by spinning the photo disks found at Raid Battle locations around the map.

Finally, players going into the grind will need to have access to a lot of healing items. Since Pokemon GO does away with the turn-based combat that the franchise is known for, every participant is guaranteed to take damage at some point during a Raid Battle. Having a surplus of healing supplies helps players keep their best creatures in the fight for longer.

