Latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors hints at starters, new breeding, and Divine Pokemon

The latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors are circulating again, filled with some really wild ideas. While nothing has been officially confirmed by The Pokémon Company yet, this recent leak (shared through the @Hidden Power Podcast on X) seems detailed enough to at least spark some discussion.From new starters and legendaries to Divine Pokemon and breeding that lets you create entirely new creatures, this leak has a bit of everything.Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.What are the latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors?A first look at the starters: Horse, Phoenix, SnakeLet’s begin with what every fan wants to know starters. According to the leak, Gen 10 won’t recycle any previous designs, which lines up with how mainline Pokemon games have always handled new generations.Grass Starter: A Grass/Fighting-type “Wooden Horse,” probably a quadruped with tough, carved armor.Fire Starter: A Fire/Psychic “Phoenix,” suggesting something with elegant wings and maybe mystical powers.Water Starter: A Water/Ghost-type that uses the “dead skin of a snake” as inspiration. Sounds eerie and possibly serpent-like.Also read: Game Freak announces 2026 title, and it's not Gen 10 PokemonNew region: Welcome to XeniaThe game’s world is apparently called the Xenia region, which is said to be inspired by the Greek islands. The islands are all apparently very distinct from one another and are tied together by extreme weather; storms in the sky and sea play a big role. During these weather events, Pokemon supposedly get much more aggressive and will hunt in packs.Also worth noting is that the region is said to be steeped in 5,000 years of history, which might explain the presence of the ancient-sounding “Divine Pokemon” gimmick.Legendary Pokemon and Divine formsThis latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors also dives into the mascot legendaries:One is a winged horse that’s pure Flying-type.The other is a horse with fins, described as pure Water.But what really seems to set this generation apart is the Divine Pokemon mechanic. There are 12 Divine Pokemon, and these act like modifiers, giving Pokemon special “hyper abilities” and even new typings or forms. For example, Divine Raichu becomes Electric/Dark. This feels like a new take on regional forms or even Mega Evolutions, but applied much more broadly.Crossbreeding creates new PokemonPerhaps the boldest part of this latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors is the new cross-breeding mechanic. It doesn’t just give you eggs with typical offspring, it creates brand-new Pokemon. One example mentioned is Gligar and Litleo combining into a Manticore, which hints that fusions or unique evolutions could be part of Gen 10’s identity.The supporting cast: Goat Pokemon, Psychic Noctowl, and moreHere are a few early Pokemon that were mentioned as appearing in the first area:A Normal-type GoatA Bug-type AntA Bug/Poison MosquitoHoothoot/Noctowl with a new Psychic/Flying evolutionAn Electric-type MeowthA Water/Flying KingfisherSo yes, things are already shaping up to be pretty diverse early on.Characters and themes: A more personal journey?In terms of characters, the latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors claims your Champion is your father, making this one of the most personal storylines yet. The Professor is apparently an 80-year-old philosopher, which might tie into the deep history of the region and the Divine gimmick.The evil team is called Kratos, and although no detailed information was shared, the name alone gives off a strong impression. There’s also a mention of wild weather being a gameplay element, leading to more intense encounters in the overworld.Gym LeadersThese aren’t your usual themes either. The list of rumored Gym Leaders includesMotherhoodTrafficAthleticismJusticeTheaterHealthMusicWisdomNot your usual Fire or Ice gym names, right? This hints at deeper themes possibly tied to life experiences or personal growth.No competitive scene, but there’s a Battle Frontier-like modeInterestingly, the latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumors say Gen 10 will not have a mainline competitive scene, but will instead feature something similar to the Battle Frontier, which might appeal to more casual or lore-driven players.Check out: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in August 2025