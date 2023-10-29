Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Paldean Wooper and Clodsire Community Day details

Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day is scheduled for next month, and the latest set of datamine has showcased information on Paldean Wooper and Clodsire, who will be making their long-awaited debuts. The Gen IX pocket monsters will be stepping into the realms of Niantic's popular AR title from Paldea.

Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day will be held in Pokemon GO on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Trainers will be able to encounter both Wooper and its Gen IX variant more frequently during that time in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses upcoming Wooper Community Day details

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine regarding the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day was shared by PokeMiners on their website. It is as follows:

Clodsire movesets update in Pokemon GO

quick_moves: POISON_JAB_FAST

+ quick_moves: POISON_STING_FAST

- cinematic_moves: SURF

+ cinematic_moves: WATER_PULSE

