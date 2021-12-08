Pokemon leaker details how long Pokemon Legends Arceus will be

.Riddler Khu has been shedding some light on the many mysteries surrounding Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Many fans have January 28th, 2022 circled on their calendars, since it’s the release date of this new Pokemon game. While there have been a couple trailers released that have shown off the game, fans still have many questions about the gameplay and what kinds of new mechanics will be introduced.

New Pokemon title to see long playthroughs

According to a recent Tweet from Riddler Khu, Pokemon Legends Arceus will have “the longest gameplay time span in the entire mainline series.”

The previous trailers seemed to suggest that the player’s goal in the game is to complete the Hisuian Pokedex. In addition to that, Riddle Khu mentions that the endgame for players will be to catch Arceus.

Riddler Khu has been providing leaks for Pokemon Legends Arceus for quite a while. Several leaks of Hisuian Forms and the Hisuian Pokedex have been announced through this Twitter account.

Riddler Khu also mentions some nuances in gameplay. Apparently, there will be a large emphasis on resource management in this new Pokemon game. Trainers will also need to craft their own PokeBalls, and throwing balls effectively appear to be a large part of catching Pokemon.

The trailers have shown that catching Pokemon will work very differently from the other games in the series. Footage shows trainers crouching in the grass and sneaking up behind Pokemon to catch them, implying there will be a stealth aspect to this mechanic.

One other innovation to this game that Riddler Khu leaked is the inclusion of item slots. Rather than having a bag that can store an unlimited amount of items, it looks like trainers will have to continuously add item slots, similar to weapon slots in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Also according to Riddler Khu, there will be 17 Hisuian forms in the game. So far, only Hisuian Growlith, Braviary, Zorua and Zoroark have been revealed.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider