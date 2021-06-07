Pokemon GO: Tips for catching Ditto in June 2021

Catching a Ditto in Pokemon GO can take an extremely long time, but can be done quicker if one understands how Ditto works in this game.

Given its ability to transform into other Pokemon, Ditto is one of the most unique mon in the entire game. When Ditto Transforms in Pokemon GO, it can copy Attack and Defense stats, but not HP. It isn’t the most competitive Pokemon in the game, but it’s still great to have for the mechanic alone. It is typically one of the rarer Pokemon, though, and that’s no different in Pokemon GO. With these tips in mind, however, any trainer can add a Ditto to their party without too much trouble.

How can trainers find Ditto in Pokemon GO more easily?

The reason why Ditto is such a pain to catch is because it operates differently from other Pokemon. There is no “catching” Ditto. The only way to find it is to encounter another Pokemon that is really a Ditto in disguise.

What makes it even more frustrating is that there is no way to tell if the Pokemon is authentic or Ditto, as they look completely identical. The only way to find out is to catch the Pokemon. If it is a Ditto, the catch message will read “Oh?” instead of the typical “Gotcha!”

If all of this sounds like a nightmare, don’t worry. There is a saving grace. Ditto only has a certain set of Pokemon that it can transform into at any given time. Therefore, trainers who look for these specifically have a much higher chance at finding Ditto. Currently, the Pokemon that can be Dittos are as follows:

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Hoppip

Remoraid

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Purrloin

Foongus

Any trainers on the hunt for Ditto are only going to want to focus on these Pokemon. It is still going to require, though, several encounters with these before one of them is a Ditto. There are a couple tricks in the trade that can make Ditto easier to catch, though.

The first is a huge timesaver, and that is using the nearby tracker. This will allow the trainer to see if any of the Ditto disguises are spawning in a given area. If none of these Pokemon are around, it’s probably not a good idea to go looking for Ditto.

Incenses can also be used to increase spawn rates. Trainers are going to want to catch as many of these Pokemon as possible to find Ditto. In fact, it might be good to use a Lucky Egg at the same time to grind Catch XP. Trainers can also toss a Lure at a PokeStop and see if any of the Ditto disguises appear.

One final tip that applies to Pokemon GO in general, as well as hunting Ditto, is joining local Pokemon GO Discords. Often, players will note down where they see Ditto spawning. If other players are nearby, they can go to that spot and catch Ditto themselves.

