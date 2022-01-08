Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay information could release within the next week

It looks like fans could be treated to more previews of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Considering how far it deviates from the usual gameplay, Pokemon Legends Arceus might be one of the most anticipated games in franchise history. It’s already known that there will be much more emphasis on catching Pokemon as opposed to battling with them. There are still many questions surrounding this game, though, that fans are dying to have answered.

Influencers could get an early look at Pokemon Legends Arceus

According to Kellos, Pokemon Twitter and webmaster for Pokekalos, more information on Pokemon Legends Arceus could be coming next week. The tweet was in French, but it roughly translates into this:

“It looks like some influencers are previewing Pokemon Legends Arceus at the end of the week. Can’t wait to see what it will give.”

Presumably, by influencers, Kellos means prominent faces in the community, possibly including Twitch streams, YouTubers, etc.

This comes on the same day that a Japanese gameplay trailer was dropped, showing extensive footage of the game.

One question that influencers could have answered after previewing Pokemon Legends Arceus is how the research tasks are going to work. So far, it has been revealed that to get the most information on a Pokemon in the Pokedex, trainers will need to observe it in multiple settings and likely battle it several times.

Hisui is supposed to be a precursor to the Sinnoh region (Image via Game Freak)

Another mysterious part of the gameplay is how battles against Noble Pokemon will work. From previous trailers, it looks like trainers will have to dodge attacks, throw items, and use their own Pokemon to defeat these bosses.

It will also be interesting to see how many towns are in the Hisuian region. Although it has been confirmed to be a precursor to the Sinnoh region, the only town that has been seen in the game is Jubilife City, which appears to be some sort of base town. Influencers might be able to see if any more areas in Sinnoh were populated at that time.

Pokemon Legends Arceus will officially release on January 28, 2022.

