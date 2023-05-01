It is incredibly rare for Game Freak to make mistakes, especially with its modern titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, one small slip in the translations department yielded useful information for fans of a particular Mythical Pokemon from the Alola region, Marshadow. With over 1,000 different pocket monsters in the franchise and the reworked models for each of them in the newest games, it is understandable that Game Freak will not be able to fit all of the franchise's creatures into one title at first.

With this in mind, many players get excited to learn what creatures will and won't be present in the titles and their future DLC.

In this particular case, one mistake in the translations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's files not only brings an amusing spotlight onto one of the franchise's more forgotten creatures but also confirms that Marshadow, the Gloomdweller Pokemon, will be returning to the titles at some point. But when should players anticipate the return of this beloved Mythical Pokemon?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest Mythical Pokemon is Shiinotic?: Translation error teases return of Marshadow

Shiinotic as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many trainers who follow will know, creatures have different names depending on the different country the game is played in. In this particular instance, the similarity between the Japanese names for Marshadow and fellow Alolan native, Shiinotic, caused a rather amusing mix-up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's files.

As some may know, the most recent list for every returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion pass was allegedly leaked online. Using the same method used when collecting this data earlier in the game's life, players used this sort of data mining to find any hidden creatures in the game's files. This brought this error to light.

Listed under the game's Mythical Pokemon, one creature stuck out among all the rest. Shiinotic, the Illuminating Pokemon, first met in Pokemon Sun and Moon was listed in the spot where Marshadow would have normally been. It is speculated that this typo error was made due to how similar the Japanese names are between the two creatures.

Shiinotic's is Mashade or "マシェード," while Marshadow's is still Marshadow, but spelled like "マーシャドー."

Anubis @Sibuna_Switch Interestingly, in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Shiinotic is considered a Mythical and Marshadow is not. This error is probably due to the similarity of the Japanese names (マシェード / マーシャドー) and the internal species names (MASHEEDO / MAASYADOO)! Interestingly, in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Shiinotic is considered a Mythical and Marshadow is not. This error is probably due to the similarity of the Japanese names (マシェード / マーシャドー) and the internal species names (MASHEEDO / MAASYADOO)! https://t.co/rmc69fZJ0l

While this slight error in the game's files may seem like they hint at the two creatures appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at some point, players should not get their hopes up. This is because every creature exists in the files for every Pokemon game for the sake of sorting. The inclusion of each creature is limited to information like their classification (i.e., Legendary, Mythical, Ultra Beast, etc.).

If the recent pastebin leaks are to be believed, both Marshadow and Shiinotic will not be returning in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means it is entirely possible that Game Freak may not feel it necessary to fix this typo, thus resulting in Shiinotic canonically being considered a Mythical Pokemon in the Paldea region.

Though it has little bearing on the lore of the Pokemon Universe, it is still a rather funny thought that Shiinotic of all creatures would be considered a powerful deity in a particular region due to oversight. Since Game Freak has not confirmed the leaks, the opposite could also be true. The error could be fixed, and both creatures could make a return in the upcoming expansion pass.

