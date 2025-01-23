Pokemon TCG Pocket leaks suggest A2 expansion may not be based on Johto

The anticipation for the next set of cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket series has reached a fever pitch. With the A2 expansion set to release on January 29, 2025, players are eager to learn more about what this update will bring. Following closely behind Genetic Apex and Mythical Island, the steady release schedule has kept the community engaged, offering fresh content every few months.

However, recent leaks have sparked heated discussions about the expansion’s theme, slightly throwing off fans who were expecting something else.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised take the information with a pinch of salt.

What the Pokemon TCG Pocket A2 expansion leaks say

Leaks may suggest A2 may focus on Gen 4 Sinnoh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For weeks, fans speculated that the A2 expansion would focus on Generation 2 Johto Pokemon, given that the A1 set prominently featured Generation 1 Kanto Pokemon. This seemed like a logical progression, but according to some leaks, the upcoming expansion may take a surprising turn.

Credible sources suggest the spotlight could shift to Generation 4 Sinnoh Pokemon instead.

The first major clue came from Twitter user @eb576dcfe, better known as "Not a Leaker," who stated:

While unverified, this user’s track record lends weight to their claims. They previously predicted in-game trading mechanics with remarkable accuracy, which was later confirmed in Pokemon TCG Pocket's official announcement, earning them the trust of many in the community.

Adding fuel to the fire, another prominent leaker, @CentroLeaks, shared additional details:

If these leaks turn out to be true, the A2 expansion could feature Sinnoh’s iconic Pokemon, including evolutions of Kanto classics like Magnezone, Electivire, and Magmortar. Additionally, players might see fan-favorite Sinnoh starters such as Garchomp and Lucario along with the legendary trio known as the Pokemon of Myth.

This potential lineup is already generating excitement among fans who are eager to explore the synergy between older generations and Sinnoh’s additions.

What does this mean for players

Players are excited about A2 regardless of how true the leaks are (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If the A2 expansion indeed focuses on Generation 4, it would mark a significant shift in the series’ approach. Rather than following a linear path through the Pokedex, the developers may be opting for a more dynamic and unpredictable release strategy. This could keep players on their toes and make each expansion feel more novel and engaging.

That said, it’s important to remember that these are still leaks, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the developers. With the January 29, 2025, release date fast approaching, an official announcement could arrive any day now, either validating the leaks or steering fan expectations in a completely different direction.

The possibility of a Generation 4-themed A2 expansion has injected new energy into the Pokemon TCG Pocket community. Whether these leaks hold true or not, the excitement surrounding the upcoming release is undeniable.

Regardless of the theme, the A2 expansion promises to bring fresh strategies, iconic Pokemon, and thrilling gameplay mechanics to the ever-evolving world of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

