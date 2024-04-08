Pokemon Unite leaks suggest new Umbreon and Mew Battle Pass Holowears

Recent Pokemon Unite leaks have hinted at the theme of the upcoming Battle Pass 23. @ElChicoEevee shared a glimpse of exciting additions to the Pokemon Unite wardrobe via their post on X. Two beloved characters, Umbreon and Mew, are reportedly set to receive traditional Japanese Holowears.

With Battle Pass 22 drawing to a close on April 16, the community is buzzing with anticipation for the next one as it appears to be a celebration of tradition and history.

Note: The article is based on leaks, so the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Leaks hint at Umbreon and Mew receiving Holowears in the upcoming Pokemon Unite Battle Pass

Expand Tweet

The leak showcases intricately designed Holowears for both Umbreon, the Dark-type Eeveelution, and Mew, the mythical Psychic-type. Both Attacker and Defender players have something to look forward to in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Umbreon's Holowear, in particular, has caught the eye of many, as it is fashioned after traditional Japanese attire. This isn't just a visual upgrade as it extends to Umbreon's in-game presence as well. The enhanced move effects and unique teleportation animation are bound to turn heads.

Umbreon's Unite Move, when equipped with this special Holowear, will cast a magnificent crescent moon pattern on the arena floor, adding a dramatic flair to its landing. It is important to note that the Holowear will not affect the damage or buffs of the move.

Expand Tweet

The significance of these additions cannot be overstated, especially considering Umbreon and Mew's pivotal roles in the current meta. Their frequent pick in the Pokemon Unite Championship at EUIC 2024 highlighted their popularity and excellence in competitive play.

Other rewards from Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 23

The leaked Battle Pass video also gives us a sneak peek of the new customizations for players’ avatars. Keeping in line with Umbreon’s Holowear theme, they will also have a Japanese aesthetic. The attention to detail extends to other aspects of the game as well, including stickers, backgrounds and frames. These elements are designed to match Umbreon's style, so players can have an immersive and engaging experience.

As the Pokemon Unite community eagerly awaits the official release of Battle Pass 23, the leaked video has certainly set high expectations.