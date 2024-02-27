Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 22: All rewards and prices

Pokemon Unite is gearing up to enchant its enthusiasts with the much-anticipated Season 22 of the Battle Pass, set to debut on February 27, 2024. This latest season promises an invigorating blend of competition and cultural homage, drawing inspiration from the vibrant traditions of Arab folk dance. Available across both Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms, the season extends for 49 captivating days, concluding on April 16, 2024, offering a unique fusion of the competitive spirit of Pokemon Unite and a celebration of dance.

Coinciding with Pokemon Day, Season 22's Battle Pass launch couldn't be more timely in the Pokemon Unite's latest patch update. It elevates the day's festivities with its dance-themed content, beckoning fans worldwide to partake in this culturally rich and immersive event.

All rewards in Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 22

This season, the spotlight gleams on the newly introduced Dancer Style holowears for the beloved Pokemon Meowscarada and Zoroark. These exclusive holowears are meticulously crafted to reflect the elaborate and mesmerizing costumes of Arab folk dancers, bringing a piece of cultural heritage onto the Pokemon battlefields.

The intricate designs of these costumes are bound to make Zoroark and Meowscarada the center of attention, dazzling both foes and allies with their elegance and grace.

In addition to these holowears, completing the new battle pass rewards you with the following:

Items Free Pass Premium Pass Aeos Coins 120 560 Item Enhancers 150 285 Aeos Tickets 420 1620 Rank Protection Card 1 3 Silver Emblem Box 0 7 Gold Emblem Box 0 4

Trainer skins available in the latest battle pass 22 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Season 22 also introduces new Trainer Skins and a wide range of themed accessories designed to complement the Dancer Style holowears. These additions enable players to match their Pokemon's aesthetic for a unified look celebrating global dance traditions.

This thematic integration enhances the game's visual appeal and deepens immersion, offering players numerous ways to personalize their experience.

From new stickers and frames to unique hair colors and colored contacts, the following customizations cater to players' desires for sophistication and individuality in their profiles and in-game presence:

Dancer Style Meowscarada Sticker

Dancer Set: Top and Bottom

Dancer Set (Saxe Blue): Top and Bottom

Dancer Set (Orange): Top and Bottom

Colored Contact Lenses (Fuchsia)

Hair Color (Violet)

Hair Color (White)

Dancer Style Zoroark

Dancer Style Meowscarada

Battle Pass themed Stickers

Battle Pass themed Frames

Battle Pass themed Backgrounds

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 22 prices

Additional Battlepass 22 rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some rewards from the Battle Pass are accessible for free, but to unlock the full range of rewards, you'll need to opt for a Premium Pass, purchasable with Aeos Gems. These gems can be acquired by buying them directly from the in-game store.

There are two purchasing options available: the standard Premium Pass, which grants access to all the rewards, and the Premium Pass Plus, which not only provides access to the rewards but also boosts your Battle Pass Level by 25.

The Premium Pass cost is 490 Aeos Gems, while the Premium Pass Plus is priced at 840 Aeos Gems.

As Pokemon Unite's Season 22 Battle Pass ushers in an era of rhythm and elegance, it invites players to immerse themselves in a celebration of culture and competition. Don't miss out on this unique blend of competitive spirit and cultural celebration, available for a limited time from February 27 to April 16, 2024.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Miraidon: Best movesets, builds, items, and more || How to get Miraidon || 5 broken licenses currently