"Serve as a reminder that I don't have any friends": Pokemon GO player discusses Welcome Party tasks

Niantic's recent Pokemon GO Party Play announcement has left a lot of fans enthusiastic for things to come. However, some players have been quick to point out that the new feature does not have an impact on those who have no interest or ability to play with others in real life. Many trainers have taken to the game’s official subreddit to express their thoughts on the subject.

A Redditor (u/Bitter_Pea_4047) has opened this conversation through a post about the commemorative research launched to celebrate Party Play. The post was captioned:

"Welp, I guess this research will just be here forever to serve as a reminder that I don’t have any friends."

Considering that the new feature requires multiple close participants, some trainers may want to know if there is any way around this restriction or how they can find other local players to enjoy the game with.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO player's post about Party Play

While some Pokemon GO fans felt that the introduction of Party Play was a net positive, many users on Reddit stated that they would not be using the feature.

In the same way that Campfire goes relatively unused, many players just do not want to bother finding a group of people to meet and enjoy Party Play with.

Ever since Pokemon GO's player count started falling, many fans have had a much harder time trying to find other trainers to participate in events and raids with. This is a major contributor to why remote raiding is as popular as it is. However, Niantic has significantly nerfed remote raiding in recent times, leaning heavily into a more in-person experience for the game.

It is certainly a welcome change that players get a free feature to enjoy instead of another paywall. Nevertheless, the introduction of Party Play does little to help most trainers.

While Party Play could be a nice addition to Pokemon GO, there is still a lot about the feature that could change over time. For example, the rewards given through Party Tasks are incredible. However, their value may quickly be nerfed.

Overall, the new Party Play mechanic seems to be a great change of pace for Niantic. However, players should keep an eye on its progress, as issues may become apparent down the line.