"We should all be safe when using it": Pokemon GO player cautions against Campfire app

In light of recent changes to the remote raiding feature in Pokemon GO, Niantic has been actively promoting its new social media app, Campfire. However, this aggressive promotion has resulted in unintended safety concerns for the playerbase.

While the idea of providing players with a platform to communicate with others and form groups may seem beneficial, in practice, Campfire can pose risks as it encourages players to interact with strangers in person, especially after the recent remote raid nerfs. This can be particularly problematic, especially for younger trainers, as it raises safety concerns about meeting unknown individuals through the app.

Many players have started expressing their concerns on the game's Reddit page. Here's what they have to say.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's Campfire app

In a discussion thread on the game's subreddit, u/hobbit_life shared their personal experience with the new Campfire application.

The main purpose of the app is to help players find teams for Raid Battles. The poster explained that putting up your exact location on the internet can lead to some unintended side effects.

It is no secret that there are distasteful characters out in the world that are looking for anything they can do to hurt people. Though it is much safer to use in urban areas that have high amounts of foot traffic, using this app in smaller, more secluded towns is essentially putting a target on one's back.

The situation becomes even more concerning when it involves younger trainers. While the birthdates of players are not publicly visible on the app, younger players can still access Campfire to find potential raid partners, which can be highly problematic and pose risks to their safety.

Furthermore, Niantic's motivation for creating and promoting this service as a means to collect location data for advertisers raises concerns about how much risk to player safety is acceptable for the company's financial gain.

It is a sad reality that there are individuals who may exploit Pokemon GO and Campfire to identify potential targets for mugging or other malicious activities. With Niantic's apparent lack of concern for the safety of their player community, it falls on the consumers to take proactive measures to protect themselves if they choose to participate in Raid Battles.

Players previously had the option of remote raiding, which allowed them to raid from the safety of their own home. However, this is being phased out in Pokemon GO, further increasing the potential risks associated with in-person raids.

