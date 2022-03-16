Shiny Oricorio is not coming to Pokemon GO during the Festival of Colors

A new Alolan is making its way to Pokemon GO, but it sadly doesn’t look like its shiny version is available yet.

Niantic has begun working on including Generation VII with the Season of Alola. So far, trainers have got to catch the starters and the guardian Tapu Koko along with some other inhabitants. This next inclusion, though, looks like it will give different regions the opportunity to catch an exclusive variant.

Alolan Pokemon being added with variants to different regions

The Festival of Colors event will feature the debut of Oricorio. This Pokemon is known for having four distinct styles based on different dances. Its Shiny variant, though, will not be available at this time.

Oricorio is a Flying-type, but its secondary typing depends on its style. The different styles will also be region locked to different parts of the world. The breakdown of Oricorio’s types and where they will be available is as follows:

Oricorio Pom-pom (Electric/Flying): The Americas

Oricorio Baile (Fire/Flying): Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Oricorio Pa’u (Psychic/Flying): African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands

Oricorio Sensu (Ghost/Flying): Asian-Pacific region

The Festival of Colors is an Indian holiday and, with that being the case, there will be a couple of bonuses during the event just for India. They will get a regional challenge where the community will have to catch 2 million Pokemon. If completed, they will earn double catch candy.

While it’s sad to see Shiny Oricorio not making its entrance yet, there are plenty of other potential shinies for hunters to catch. The following Pokemon will be spawning in the wild frequently, and they all have a chance of being shiny when encountered.

Drowzee

Horsea

Gligar

Slugma

Tailow

Trapinch

Turtwig

Croagunk

Fletchling

Oricori Pom-Pom will be exclusive to the Americas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A few more rare spawns will be Beautifly, Dustox, and Alomamola. Of these, though, only Alomamola can be shiny. There’s also a small chance that shiny Smeargle will be photobombing any snapshots taken during the event.

Beyond that, most of the Raid bosses coming for the Festival of Colors have a chance of being shiny as well. These Raid bosses are as follows:

Tier 1: Jigglypuff, the Hoenn starters (Treecko, Torchic and Mudkip), Rockruff

Tier 3: Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, Druddigon

Tier 5: Tornadus-Therian

Mega Tier: Mega Lopunny

All of these bosses can be shiny, with the exception of Umbreon. Most trainers would have been able to find shiny Umbreon during the Johto Tour.

Edited by Danyal Arabi