When does the global celebration of Festival of Colors start in Pokemon GO?

The Festival of Colors will be the next holiday celebrated in Pokemon GO.

The holiday, referred to as Holi, is an ancient Hindu tradition. It’s celebrates the “triumph of good over evil.” Niantic plans to have quite a long celebration for the event, which will take place later in March.

Pokemon GO holds event to celebrate special Hindu tradition

The celebration of the Festival of Colors will start on Tuesday, March 15, and end on Sunday, March 20. This will also be the first time that the Festival of Colors will be celebrated globally.

In 2021, Niantic did hold an event for the Festival of Colors, but it was exclusive to South Asia. Colorful Pokemon were spawning in the wild for the event, including Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Jigglypuff.

As of now, specifics on which Pokemon will be spawning for this year's event are unknown. All Niantic has promised so far is a “fluttering of festive hues.”

It’s quite likely, though, that the celebration will feature members of the Alolan Pokedex. The Season of Alola has just begun, and several of the region’s inhabitants are currently spawning in the wild, including Rowlett, Pikapek and Litten.

Rockruff and Tapu Koko are also both Raid bosses at the moment.

The Festival of Colors will be the second event inside the Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

This marks the first time that there is a large focus on Generation VII. Regional variants from Alola, though, have been hatching from 7 km eggs for quite a while, such as Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Geodude.

After the Festival of Colors concludes, Niantic will also host a Lush Jungle event. It promises to be an Alolan-inspired adventure, and may feature Grass-types from the region, such as Lurantis and Tsareena.

Niantic has been giving more attention to Hindu traditions recently. In November of 2021, they celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The event saw the release of Dedenne, an Electric/Fairy-type from the Kalos region.

