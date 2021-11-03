The best moveset for Dedenne in Pokemon GO

As part of the Festival of Lights event, Dedenne will be making its debut in Pokemon GO.

Since Tapu Koko hasn’t been added yet, Dedenne will be the only Electric and Fairy Pokemon in the game. In the main series, Dedenne was known for using its Cheek Pouch ability. This move allowed it to recover HP while using berries like Salac Berry or Petaya Berry.

Unfortunately, Dedenne probably won’t be a powerful option in Pokemon GO (none of its stats are above 170), but it can still be a fun Pokemon to use.

Which moves will work best on this new Pokemon?

Dedenne’s available quick moves are Thunder Shock and Tackle. Seeing as the latter is a pretty poor move, the correct choice is simple. Not only does Thunder Shock get STAB, but it also charges eight energy (nine in PvP).

Dedenne gets access to one of the better Electric-type charge moves in Discharge. There are many charge moves that only need a third of the energy bar in Pokemon GO. Very few of them, though, compete with the 65 base power that Discharge has.

It’s a shame that it won’t do as much damage from Dedenne, who only has a 167 base Attack stat. Discharge is still good for baiting shields, though. The trouble is that, since Dedenne is so weak, opponents with high defense will simply take the hit and save their shield for a stronger attack.

Dedenne is native to the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dedenne’s other Electric-type charge move, Parabolic Charge, is practically a joke. It only has 25 base power and costs more energy than Discharge.

As for a secondary charge move, though, Dedenne gets a great Fairy STAB attack in Play Rough. This move does 90 damage using half of the energy bar. Play Rough is definitely one of the more popular Fairy-type moves, seen on common sets for Pokemon like Mawile, Azumarill and even the two Legendary dogs from Galar (Zacian and Zamazenta).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul