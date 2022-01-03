Sierra counters in Pokemon GO for January 2022

A new year has started, but the villains of Pokemon GO are still trying to enact their plans of taking over the world.

In January 2022, Pokemon GO trainers will still come up against the likes of Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. The latter will deliver a tough battle to any trainer who dares step up to the challenge.

If you are one of those trainers, you'll need to know what kind of Pokemon Sierra will throw at you and how to counter them. Here's her current team in Pokemon GO and how you can defeat this Team GO Rocket Leader.

How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO (January 2022)

Sierra will always start with the same Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Its second and third could be one of three for each set, meaning you'll have to choose a variety of creatures to take her on.

Thankfully, if you lose the battle and immediately rematch Sierra, the Pokemon she uses will stay the same. You can heal up and try again, knowing exactly what counters to bring to the fight.

Nidoran (F)

Sierra's first Pokemon in Pokemon GO will always be a female Nidoran. You don't really need a specific counter, as it is pretty weak. It is a pure Poison-type, vulnerable to Ground and Psychic-type attacks.

If you want to focus on that with a specific Pokemon, go with a Gallade who knows Confusion or Psychic. This will help with the second set of Pokemon Sierra has to choose from, as well.

Beedrill/Vileplume/Slowbro

Beedrill and Vileplume are both weak to Psychic-type attacks. If you opt to bring Gallade to this Pokemon GO battle, it will do wonders against those two after dealing with Nidoran.

Your second Pokemon, no matter what, should be a Grass-type like Zarude or Torterra. It can be a vital teammate for the third Pokemon and also assist with taking down the Water/Psychic-type Slowbro.

Houndoom/Marowak/Nidoqueen

The Grass-type from the second encounter of this Pokemon GO battle against Sierra will be able to take on Marowak. Otherwise, swap to your third Pokemon, which should be a powerful Water-type.

All three of Sierra's final choices are weak to Water-type attacks. Send out Kingler, Kyogre, or a super-fast Vaporeon. With a Psychic-type, a Grass-type, and a Water-type, you'll be able to sweep through Sierra's team with ease.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

