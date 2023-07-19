Squirdle Daily Pokemon hints and answer for July 19, 2023

Pokemon fans who love games of deduction may want to give Squirdle a try. The popular fan game takes the premise of the game Wordle and applies it to the world of Pokemon, with trainers guessing a daily Pocket Monster from among the game's many species. There is also Squirdle Daily, letting players attempt to deduce the identity of a creature each day and potentially go on a streak.

For July 19, 2023, trainers may need a little assistance determining the Squirdle Daily mystery Pokemon. Before completely spilling the answer, it may not be a bad idea to provide a few hints to help you see if you can narrow down the answer.

For the daily Pokemon of July 19, you will want to look to the latest generation in the game franchise.

Squirtle Daily Pokemon hints for July 19, 2023

The July 19 Squirdle Daily Pokemon was a new addition in the Generation IX games (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon fans attempting today's Squirdle Daily selection should consider the ninth generation of games and think small. The daily species is one of the smallest among Paldean natives and doesn't weigh much either. Furthermore, the creature has a single elemental type, which may help narrow down the possibilities even more.

Obviously, you will want to take a few guesses first to narrow down your options to see if they can determine the mystery species. However, if you're running out of guesses and want to keep your daily win streak alive, it doesn't hurt to outline some more specific hints.

Squirdle Hints for July 19, 2023

The creature is from Generation IX and is a Paldean native.

This species is a mono Normal-type.

Its measurements include a height of 0.3 meters and a weight of 2.3 kilograms.

Squirdle Mystery Pokemon for July 19: Maushold - Family of Three Form

With all of the clues combined, you have likely come to the conclusion that Maushold is the answer for today's Squirdle Daily mystery. However, it isn't just any Maushold, it's specifically the Family of Three form that has a 1% chance of appearing when a Tandemaus evolves.

This mono Normal-type species builds large nests to accommodate all the members within its family. However, the Pokedex states that the relationship between individuals in the group is not well-defined. Whatever the case may be, Maushold is quite unique among the creatures of the Paldea region.

Depending on its form, Maushold possesses different audible cries. It is the only Normal-type species to consist of multiple individual bodies within a larger group and is the only Pocket Monster to have access to Friend Guard as a standard ability instead of a hidden one. Fortunately, you can evolve this creature in both Scarlet and Violet with enough determination.