Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) hints and answers for July 26, 2023

Pokemon fans who enjoy a good guessing game may want to give Squirdle a shot. This game mixes the deduction of Wordle, but instead of guessing words, you are tasked with guessing a random Pocket Monster from the franchise. In addition, Squirdle offers a daily challenge where you get eight guesses to achieve victory, and you can even go on daily win streaks.

Every day at midnight, depending on your time, Squirdle refreshes with a new daily challenge and a new mystery Pokemon to figure out. The same can be said of July 26, 2023. Like any other day, you will have eight chances to correctly guess the species of the day.

Those who are running low on attempts may want to take a look at the answer as well as some hints to get there.

Squirdle Pokemon of the day for July 25: Pincurchin

If Pokemon fans are down to their last Squirdle attempt for the day and want to secure their steak, the answer for July 25 is Pincurchin. This creature was introduced in Generation VIII in the Sword and Shield titles for Nintendo Switch and is an Electric-type species.

Despite having diminutive Speed and HP stats, Pincurchin has very well-rounded IV stats otherwise. Another upside is that since it's an Electric-type it's only weak to Ground-type attacks, narrowing down its weaknesses substantially compared to many other Pocket Monsters.

This Pokemon's name appears to be a combination of "pincushion" and "sea urchin," and its appearance is very clearly reminiscent of a burrowing sea urchin. The major difference appears to be that while some sea urchins release a toxin to ward off predators, Pincurchin relies on electricity instead.

Oddly enough, Pincurchin has the lowest base Speed stat of any Electric-type species released in the franchise thus far. Electric-types are typically known for being quite swift, but Pincurchin seems to be more inclined to remain stationary when threatened, which may attribute to its low Speed.

Squirdle Pokemon of the day hints for July 25, 2023

If you don't exactly want to jump straight to the answer or want to divulge the answer to friends without giving it away, the hint system is a great way to do so. Each time you make a guess, you receive a collection of hints that guide you to the right answer.

Metrics tracked by Squirdle include a Pocket Monster's original generation, its type combination, and its height and weight based on a standard member of the species. If you want to get to the solution of July 25's daily challenge, you'll want to take the following parameters into consideration:

Originates from Generation VIII

Is an Electric-type species with no secondary type

Has a standard weight of one kilogram

Has a standard height of 0.3 meters

Hopefully, by using the hints provided, you can narrow down the potential answers until you come to the correct one. This way, you can keep your daily streak going for yet another day.