"State Police called": Pokemon GO player narrates hilarious interaction

Pokemon GO is one of the most, if not the most popular augmented reality games available on mobile devices. Since it has AR, there are certain aspects of GO that require you to move around. Doing this at times can make it seem like you are recording your surroundings, which can raise a few eyebrows.

Such was the case with Reddit user u/Kmax1288, where their roommate’s girlfriend came under the authorities' radar for supposedly walking with her boyfriend and taking pictures of the neighborhood with her phone.

They said:

“State police called. I don't know who might need a laugh, but the dumbest interaction just happened, and we're still laughing about it. We got a knock on the door asking to speak with my roommates girlfriend.”

This shows how something as harmless as a mobile game can land you in trouble.

Pokemon GO player shares an incident where playing the game got the cops called on them

In the Reddit post by u/Kmaxx1288, we can see an extensive account of what they had to experience playing Pokemon GO. They said that while they were at home with their roommate and their girlfriend, the police knocked on their door and asked to speak to the girlfriend.

When the original poster asked them what was wrong, the police said they received a call about a “couple walking in the neighborhood taking pictures with their phones.”

Hearing this made OP and their roommate burst out with laughter as they explained to the cops that all of them play Pokemon GO, and the game requires them to move their phones around at times to do certain tasks. This makes it look like they are recording or taking pictures of their surroundings.

They went on to say that the cops were nonchalant and asked them to let the girlfriend know why they had wanted to talk to her.

u/Kmax1288 then threw some light on their daily Pokemon GO routine. They said:

"We walk the neighborhood just about daily, sometimes multiple times a day on the weekends."

While they are on their daily adventures, they strictly avoid trespassing on people’s lands and blocking traffic in the street. They walk on the sidewalks and avoid being a nuisance to people around them.

Looking at the comment section of this Reddit post, we can see many fans sharing their anecdotes with the community. One GO player shared their experience with the authorities when people called the cops on them and their husband multiple times simply because they were raiding Pokemon Gyms while sitting inside their car.

There was another couple who were chased out of a college campus for playing Pokemon GO. They said that they pulled into one of the parking lots one evening when the classes were not in session and were enjoying some nice GO time when an SUV pulled over and asked them to leave.