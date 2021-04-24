Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo has one of the most aggressive teams to battle in Pokemon GO.

With Team GO Rocket being back in Pokemon GO, trainers can gather pieces for a Rocket Radar and battle with Leaders of the villainous team. These battles give great rewards, including a powerful Shadow Pokemon.

Arlo, like other Team GO Rocket Leaders, has a lineup change every so often. In April 2021, he has some incredibly strong Pokemon at his disposal. The first will always be the same, but the second and third can rotate between three different Pokemon GO creatures a piece.

The best counters to use against Arlo in Pokemon GO - April 2021

Arlo's Pokemon

Beldum

Gardevoir/Infernape/Aggron

Salamence/Armaldo/Scizor

Counters

Beldum

Most of the first Pokemon in a Team GO Rocket Leader's lineup are fairly weak. Beldum, as a Steel/Psychic-type, can be easily beaten with the likes of Giratina, Golurk, Heatran, or Chandelure.

Gardevoir

Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fair-type with a weakness to Steel. Heatran is another great choice here as it learns Iron Head, but others such as Registeel, Metagross, or Melmetal will have no problem in this part of the Pokemon GO battle.

Infernape

Infernape is a fairly well-known Pokemon. This Fire/Fighting-type can be beaten swiftly by Water or Psychic-type moves. This makes Victini, Espeon, Mewtwo, Alakazam, or really any powerful Water-type, viable options.

Aggron

Aggron may be Arlo's toughest Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Excadrill, Steelix, Lucario, or Rhyperior can take it out, but it needs to be a complete onslaught to avoid its great defense from allowing it to hang on.

Salamence

Salamence may know a Fire-type move, making it a risky play to bring in an Ice-type. Still, as a Dragon/Flying-type, any Ice-type move in Pokemon GO will do 4x damage. Walrein, Mamoswine, Kyruem, and Lapras are great choices, as they have a secondary type that resists Fire.

Armaldo

Armaldo is a Bug/Rock-type with a wide variety of moves. Like Aggron, an all-out assault on offense is the best way to take it out. Lapras could once again help, as it can with others, along with Kyogre, Terrakion, Tyranitar, and Aggron.

Scizor

Arlo's last potential partner in Pokemon GO could be Scizor. Fire-type moves are its worst enemy. That makes Heatran, once again, a great choice. Other Fire-type Pokemon like Reshiram, Moltres, Charizard, and Entei will have no trouble with Scizor either.