The best counters to use against Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's raids recently featured Zacian of Pokemon Sword and have now flipped to Zamazenta of Pokemon Shield as a five-star raid boss.

Both have appeared in their initial "Hero of Many Battles" forms. While they aren't as powerful in this state as their "Crowned" forms, Zacian and Zamazenta have been formidable raid bosses.

With respect to Zamazenta, its dual Fighting/Steel elemental nature leaves it open to three move types that will inflict super-effective damage. This gives it one more weakness than Zacian, but it still can't be underestimated as a raid boss.

Pokemon GO: Top Pokemon picks to defeat Zamazenta

Zamazenta's weaknesses can be exploited by many Pokemon, but some do the job better than others.(Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like in Pokemon: Sword and Shield, Zamazenta in its Hero form is weak to Fire-, Ground-, and Fighting-type moves. Naturally, Pokemon of these specific types can wield these moves effectively, but this is also applicable for those whose nature is different.

Many Pokemon can use moves that Zamazenta is weak against, but there are some that excel in this role more than others.

When it comes to moves, these are guaranteed to deal considerable damage to Zamazenta in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Charge Moves

Overheat (Fire-type)

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type) (Lucario)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

When it comes to Pokemon who can use these moves to devastating effect against Zamazenta, Pokemon GO trainers can try these options out:

Mega Charizard X/Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gengar

Mega Lopunny

Lucario

Darmanitan

Reshiram

Chandelure

Moltres

Magmortar

Conkledurr

Blaziken

Entei

Heatran

Garchomp

Emboar

Landorus

Machamp

Groudon

Excadrill

Infernape

Flareon

Hariyama

Ho-Oh

Typhlosion

Sirfetch'd

Rhyperior

Arcanine

Heracross

If Pokemon GO trainers, along with their raid teammates, bring Pokemon like these into battle, Zamazenta should fall in relatively short order. From there on, all that's left to do is toss this Legendary Pokemon some berries and catch it.

Zamazenta can be a powerful addition to a trainer's roster. It can even be used against future Zamazenta raid bosses.

