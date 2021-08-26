The best moveset for Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Zamazenta’s moveset in Pokemon GO has finally been revealed, but it actually is a little underwhelming.

Zamazenta has come along with Zacian into Pokemon GO through the third part of the Ultra Unlock. This event, surprisingly, focused on Generation VIII representation, whereas the previous parts were all Generation IV focused. Zamazenta in Pokemon Sword and Shield is an immensely threatening Pokemon, but it doesn’t look like its Pokemon GO version will stack up.

Legendary from Pokemon Sword and Shield gets moveset revealed

The primary reason why Zamazenta’s moveset falls somewhat short is that its charge moves are disappointing. It’s quick moves, on the other hand, are all great. Zamazenta learns Quick Attack, Snarl, Ice Fang, and Metal Claw (sadly, no Fighting STAB quick move).

Out of these options, the best move should be Snarl. It’s a slower attack (1100 ms), but it is still unmatched in energy production. Snarl also only lags behind Ice Fang in DPS. This move can deal with Ghost-types, but likely not Psychic-types. It won’t be doing enough damage to where it can be a clear counter.

Zamazenta also gets four options for charge move, neither of which are too good. Close Combat is it’s only Fighting-type move. Moonblast takes forever to charge and helps no matchups. Crunch takes quickly to charge, but lacks in damage, and Iron Head lacks in damage even more so.

Since Zamazenta should already be running Snarl, however, might as well double down and run Crunch. Zamazenta can deal with Ghost-types with these moves. It likely won’t, however, deal with Psychic. Zamazenta may have high defense, but it won’t survive the onslaught by threats like Mewtwo and Alakazam.

The other charge move Zamazenta should naturally be running is Close Combat. It’s not the best Fighting-type move, but STAB is STAB. While it isn’t as strong as other moves that use up 100 energy, it’s at least quicker. This makes it less prone to being dodged. Still, however, Zamazenta would probably appreciate more damage output.

While this may be disappointing for the Generation VIII legendary, Zamazenta Crowned may be better once it’s added to the game. This Pokemon gets access to a move called Behemoth Bash, an immensely powerful option in the main series. If the Pokemon GO version is also as strong, it could be paired with Metal Claw for a better moveset.

