The best Gardevoir build in Pokemon Unite (November 2021)

Gardevoir might take a minute to get going in Pokemon Unite, but once it does, it can be deadly.

Unfortunately, the big issue holding this Pokemon back is its late evolution. Ralts only evolves into Kirlia at level 6, and then into Gardevoir at level 10. Until then, it’s incredibly weak and can get overwhelmed in the laning-phase by aggressive opponents. Considering its immense Special Attack and strong Unite Move, though, it’s likely one of the best late game Pokemon in the roster.

Which abilities work best on Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite?

When Gardevoir starts off as Ralts, players should easily pick Confusion over Teleport. Ralts needs to be able to do damage if it has any hopes of taking farm during the laning-phase. Granted, Confusion doesn’t do that much damage, but it’s Ralts’ best option at this point in a match.

At level three, though, Teleport can be a nice escape tool. Unfortunately, Ralts will have to wait to evolve at level 6 into Kirlia before it can replace this move.

Once it does evolve, though, Kirlia should select Psyshock. Both this and the other option, Future Sight, are very similar abilities. Future Sight is way more difficult to connect, however.

It can certainly do loads of damage when it hits, but Future Sight takes a long time to activate. Unless Kirlia stays hidden in a bush when it uses this move, enemy Pokemon can simply step aside. Psyshock hits three times, though. Kirlia can chase an enemy Pokemon down with this and have a better shot of at least hitting one move.

At level 8, Kirlia can upgrade Confusion to Moonblast or Psychic. Many players have been experimenting with Psychic lately, since it recently received a buff. For the most part, though, Moonblast is still the way to go.

Gardevoir's Unite Move delas tons of damage (Image via TiMi Studios)

Since Moonblast stuns enemies, it can provide better crowd control for Kirlia. It can sometimes hold an enemy in place during a team fight, leading the way for another teammate to come in for the kill. Kirlira can also Moonblast enemies away if it needs to escape.

At level 10, Kirlia finally becomes Gardevoir and gets access to one of the most powerful moves in the game: Fairy Singularity. Players should have this move ready for the Zapdos fight, since it can engulge many enemy Pokemon in one AOE and melt their HP away.

For items, Gardevoir should easily be running Buddy Barrier. All Gardevoir players should use the Pokemon's Unite move often. Choice Specs is also great on Gardevoir, due to the character’s scaling.

The third item that Gardevoir runs is more flexible. Energy Amp is a possibility, since it loves to use its Unite move. Wise Glasses are also a great option just to double down on its offensive power. Since Gardevoir is so frail, it definitely wants Eject Button as a battle item so it can flee in scary situations.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider