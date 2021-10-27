The best Gengar build in Pokemon Unite (October 2021)

Pokemon Unite players fond of using Gengar are curious about the character's best build in October 2021.

As a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon, Gengar can wreak havoc on opponents with the right attacks.

This article details the ultimate build for Gengar, including which moves and held-items to use to be set up for the most success in a Pokemon Unite match.

How to make the best use of Gengar's strengths in Pokemon Unite

Many Pokemon Unite players are likely already familiar with Gengar's massively effective Hex and Sludge Bomb combo build. This build equips Gengar with Held-Items like Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and the Buddy Barrier.

Players should opt to give Gengar the Fluffy Tail item for the best Battle-Item for this build for two reasons. Firstly, it prevents wild Pokemon from acting in any way for a brief period. In addition, Fluffy Tail also significantly increases the amount of damage dealt by Gengar when attacking wild Pokemon.

Of course, there is another build for Gengar that is becoming increasingly popular. However, it requires Pokemon Unite players to practice quite a bit effectively when using the build.

By choosing the attacks Shadow Ball and Dream Eater when they become available to a player, Gengar becomes extremely effective much sooner in a Pokemon Unite match than if a player uses Hex/Sludge Bomb.

Players won't have to avoid conflict in the early stages of the game if they equip Gengar with Shadow Ball and Dream Eater when the moves become available. Additionally, the Shadow Ball/Dream Eater combo compliments Gengar's recent buff in Pokemon Unite marvelously.

Gengar recently received a buff that allows players to recover HP every time they deal special attack damage after reaching Level 5. Dream Eater's move lets Gengar briefly put enemies asleep, and if players move to the enemy quickly enough, they can also steal health and reduce the cooldown time for Shadow Ball.

While there are multiple ways to use this moveset, the best bet is likely to hit an enemy with a Shadow Ball, then Dream Eater twice, and finally another Shadow Ball.

The Held Items that will benefit Gengar the most with this build are Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and the Shell Bell. As for the Battle Item, it's not a bad idea to equip Gengar with the Eject Button so players can always make a quick getaway.

While there is bound to be some debate about whether Hex/Sludge Bomb or Shadow Ball/Dream Eater is the best build for Gengar, it seems like the latter is the best for this character in October 2021.

